Capsule Hotel Market Size to Grow by USD 49.14 million With 41% of the Contribution from APAC - 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Key Market Segment Highlights:

This report extensively covers capsule hotel market segmentations by mode of booking (offline booking and online booking) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Regional Opportunities: The capsule hotel market share growth by the offline booking segment will be significant during the forecast period. Through offline booking, customers can book rooms according to their preferences. They do not have to deal with claiming refunds, which is the case with online booking. Vendors can offer their customers additional schemes, which would not be available through online booking. Discounted prices and budget-friendly options provided by vendors through the offline booking mode further drive customer footfall in their hotels. Thus, such factors in the offline booking segment will drive the capsule hotel market growth during the forecast period.

Vendor Landscape

The capsule hotel market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as better amenities, services, costs, and offering discounts to compete in the market. This statistical study of the capsule hotel market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors. The capsule hotel market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Book and Bed Tokyo: The company operates a capsule hotel with concept rooms designed for book lovers

First Cabin HD Co. Ltd. : The company operates a capsule hotel that offers first-class cabins, business class cabins, economy class cabins, and premium cabins.

Nadeshiko Hotel : The company operates a women-only capsule hotel with a public bath.The company operates a capsule hotel with disinfection sheets, alcohol sprays, and mattresses which is made by a specific fiber.

Nonze Hostel : The company operates a capsule hotel that offers capsule suites, twin suites, and double units.

Pangea Pod Hotel : The company operates a capsule hotel with natural wood finishes, double memory foam mattresses, soft sheets, and comfy pillows.

Container Hotel Group



CVS Bay Area Inc.



De Bedstee Capsules Hotel B.V.



Dream Lodge



Hostels Hub Point S.L.



Inbox Capsule Hotel



Koyasan guesthouse Kokuu



RB Hospitality Pte Ltd.



Riccarton Capsule Hotel



TAKE Hostel Conil



The Bed KLCC



The Capsule Hotel



The Pod Sydney



Time Capsule Retreat



Tubohotel



Urban Pod Pvt. Ltd.

Capsule Hotel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.86% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 49.14 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.08 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Book and Bed Tokyo, Container Hotel Group, CVS Bay Area Inc., De Bedstee Capsules Hotel B.V., Dream Lodge, First Cabin HD Co. Ltd., Hostels Hub Point S.L., Inbox Capsule Hotel, Koyasan guesthouse Kokuu, Nadeshiko Hotel, Nonze Hostel, Pangea Pod Hotel, RB Hospitality Pte Ltd., Riccarton Capsule Hotel, TAKE Hostel Conil, The Bed KLCC, The Capsule Hotel, The Pod Sydney, Time Capsule Retreat, Tubohotel, and Urban Pod Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

