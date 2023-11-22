Capsule Hotel Market to grow by USD 49.14 million from 2021 to 2026; market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Book and Bed Tokyo, Container Hotel Group and CVS Bay Area Inc., and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The capsule hotel market is estimated to grow by USD 49.14 million from 2021 to 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.86%. The capsule hotel market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer capsule hotel market are Book and Bed Tokyo, Container Hotel Group, CVS Bay Area Inc., De Bedstee Capsules Hotel B.V., Dream Lodge, First Cabin HD Co. Ltd., Hostels Hub Point S.L., Inbox Capsule Hotel, Koyasan guesthouse Kokuu, Nadeshiko Hotel, Nonze Hostel, Pangea Pod Hotel, RB Hospitality Pte Ltd., Riccarton Capsule Hotel, TAKE Hostel Conil, The Bed KLCC, The Capsule Hotel, The Pod Sydney, Time Capsule Retreat, Tubohotel, and Urban Pod Pvt. Ltd. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a Free Sample before buying

Company Offering:

  • Book and Bed Tokyo - The company operates a capsule hotel with concept rooms designed for book lovers.
  • First Cabin HD Co. Ltd. - The company operates a capsule hotel that offers first-class cabins, business-class cabins, economy-class cabins, and premium cabins.
  • Nadeshiko Hotel - The company operates a capsule hotel with disinfection sheets, alcohol sprays, and mattresses which are made of a specific fiber.
By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will have the largest share of the market. APAC is estimated to account for 41% of the global market growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the capsule hotel market in the region. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The growth in spending by millennials on travel activities will facilitate the capsule hotel market growth in APAC over the forecast period. Download a free sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

  • Impactful driver- Growing disposable income of travelers
  • Key Trend - Growth of the global travel and tourism industry
  • Major Challenges - Negative impacts of the pandemic

 Market Segmentation

  • Based on Geography, the offline booking segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. Through offline booking, customers can book rooms according to their preferences and they do not have to deal with claiming refunds, which is the case with online booking. Vendors can offer their customers additional schemes, which are not available through online booking. Moreover, discounted prices and budget-friendly options provided by vendors through the offline booking mode further drive customer footfall in their hotels.

Capsule Hotel Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.86%

YoY growth (%)

9.08

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

