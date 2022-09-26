Capsule Hotel Market to Record a 9.08% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022, Evolving Opportunities with Book & Bed Tokyo and Container Hotel Group - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The capsule hotel market size is expected to grow by USD 49.14 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 9.86% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. Also, the market to record a 9.08% Y-O-Y growth rate in 2022. The capsule hotel market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as better amenities, services, costs, and offering discounts to compete in the market. The capsule hotel market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Book and Bed Tokyo, Container Hotel Group, CVS Bay Area Inc., De Bedstee Capsules Hotel B.V., Dream Lodge, First Cabin HD Co. Ltd., Hostels Hub Point S.L., Inbox Capsule Hotel, Koyasan guesthouse Kokuu, Nadeshiko Hotel, Nonze Hostel, Pangea Pod Hotel, RB Hospitality Pte Ltd., Riccarton Capsule Hotel, TAKE Hostel Conil, The Bed KLCC, The Capsule Hotel, The Pod Sydney, Time Capsule Retreat, Tubohotel, and Urban Pod Pvt. Ltd. among others. To know about the vendor offerings - Request a FREE sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Capsule Hotel Market 2022-2026

Capsule Hotel Market: Segmentation Analysis

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Capsule Hotel Market Analysis Report by Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa), and Mode of booking (Offline booking and Online booking) and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/capsule-hotel-market-industry-analysis

Mode of Booking (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Offline Booking - size and forecast 2021-2026

Online Booking - size and forecast 2021-2026

Revenue Generating Segment

The capsule hotel market share growth in the offline booking segment will be significant during the forecast period.

will be significant during the forecast period. Through offline booking, customers can book rooms according to their preferences. They do not have to deal with claiming refunds, which is the case with online bookings. Vendors can offer their customers additional schemes, which would not be available through online booking.

Discounted prices and budget-friendly options provided by vendors through the offline booking mode further drive customer footfall in their hotels. Thus, such factors in the offline booking segment will drive the capsule hotel market growth during the forecast period.

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 The Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Regional Highlights

41% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the capsule hotel market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in North America and Europe .

and Japan are the key markets for the capsule hotel market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in and . The increase in spending by millennials on travel activities will facilitate the capsule hotel market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

To know about the market contribution of each segment - Grab a FREE Exclusive Report

Capsule Hotel Market: Major Driver

The growing disposable income of travelers is one of the key drivers propelling the capsule hotel market growth. For instance, from 2000 to 2020, the disposable per capita income in China increased by around 700%. In Japan, households, on average, spend 22% of their gross-adjusted disposable income on leisure activities. The increasing disposable income improves the standard of living of people, which enables them to spend their income on travel activities.

To know about other drivers along with the market challenges - Request a FREE Sample Now!

The competitive scenario provided in the Capsule Hotel Market Report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Capsule Hotel Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Related Reports:

The meal kit market share is expected to increase by USD 11.13 billion from 2021 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.25%.

share is expected to increase by USD 11.13 billion from 2021 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.25%. The mobile food services market share from 2021 to 2026 is USD 7.24 billion at a progressing CAGR of 5.94%.

Capsule Hotel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.86% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 49.14 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.08 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Book and Bed Tokyo, Container Hotel Group, CVS Bay Area Inc., De Bedstee Capsules Hotel B.V., Dream Lodge, First Cabin HD Co. Ltd., Hostels Hub Point S.L., Inbox Capsule Hotel, Koyasan guesthouse Kokuu, Nadeshiko Hotel, Nonze Hostel, Pangea Pod Hotel, RB Hospitality Pte Ltd., Riccarton Capsule Hotel, TAKE Hostel Conil, The Bed KLCC, The Capsule Hotel, The Pod Sydney, Time Capsule Retreat, Tubohotel, and Urban Pod Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Discretionary Market" Research Reports

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Mode of Booking



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Mode of Booking

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Mode of Booking - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Mode of Booking - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Mode of Booking

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Mode of Booking



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Mode of Booking

5.3 Offline booking - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Offline booking - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Offline booking - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Offline booking - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Offline booking - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Online booking - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Online booking - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Online booking - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Online booking - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Online booking - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Mode of Booking

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Mode of Booking ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Book and Bed Tokyo

Exhibit 89: Book and Bed Tokyo - Overview



Exhibit 90: Book and Bed Tokyo - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Book and Bed Tokyo - Key offerings

10.4 First Cabin HD Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 92: First Cabin HD Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 93: First Cabin HD Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: First Cabin HD Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Nadeshiko Hotel

Exhibit 95: Nadeshiko Hotel - Overview



Exhibit 96: Nadeshiko Hotel - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: Nadeshiko Hotel - Key offerings

10.6 Nonze Hostel

Exhibit 98: Nonze Hostel - Overview



Exhibit 99: Nonze Hostel - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: Nonze Hostel - Key offerings

10.7 Pangea Pod Hotel

Exhibit 101: Pangea Pod Hotel - Overview



Exhibit 102: Pangea Pod Hotel - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Pangea Pod Hotel - Key offerings

10.8 RB Hospitality Pte Ltd.

Exhibit 104: RB Hospitality Pte Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 105: RB Hospitality Pte Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: RB Hospitality Pte Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Riccarton Capsule Hotel

Exhibit 107: Riccarton Capsule Hotel - Overview



Exhibit 108: Riccarton Capsule Hotel - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Riccarton Capsule Hotel - Key offerings

10.10 The Bed KLCC

Exhibit 110: The Bed KLCC - Overview



Exhibit 111: The Bed KLCC - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: The Bed KLCC - Key offerings

10.11 The Capsule Hotel

Exhibit 113: The Capsule Hotel - Overview



Exhibit 114: The Capsule Hotel - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: The Capsule Hotel - Key offerings

10.12 Urban Pod Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 116: Urban Pod Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Urban Pod Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Urban Pod Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 119: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 120: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 121: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 122: Research methodology



Exhibit 123: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 124: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 125: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio