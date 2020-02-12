Capsule Technologies Demonstrates Alignment with the Industry's Leading Interoperability Protocols at IHE Connectathon 2020

ANDOVER, Mass., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Capsule Technologies, a leading global provider of medical device integration, clinical surveillance, and patient monitoring for hospitals and healthcare organizations, announced today that their systems passed all required tests at the IHE North American Connectathon, which took place January 20 to 24 in Cleveland, Ohio. Capsule has participated in the IHE Connectathon testing for the past 10 years.

Sponsored by Integrating the Healthcare Enterprise (IHE), a not-for-profit organization that promotes the adoption and use of interoperability standards, the IHE Connectathon is the healthcare industry's largest, most rigorous interoperability testing event. Representatives of medical technology providers and healthcare IT gather annually to collaborate and test implementations of IHE profiles and communication standards. IHE's unique testing environment allows vendors to test, re-test, and debug their systems in minutes because participants are working in unison toward a common goal.

At the 2020 IHE Connectathon, Capsule concentrated on two IHE Profile categories — Device Enterprise Communication and Alert Communication Management — testing the Capsule Medical Device Information Platform (MDIP) with 10 protocols and 10 partners. Capsule's enterprise platform demonstrated that it can successfully integrate with all electronic health records (EHRs) and other healthcare IT systems using the IHE standards.

"To help drive advances in patient care, it is critical that health information technology providers ensure their systems are able to seamlessly share information and using open standards is the most efficient way to achieve this goal," said Kevin Phillips, vice president of product management and marketing for Capsule Technologies. "Our goal is to make the complex simple and the simple insightful. The successful attainment of IHE's interoperability standards confirms that Capsule's Medical Device Information Platform complies with the industry's leading connectivity protocols."

A variety of standards are supported by Capsule's integration, monitoring, and surveillance solutions. The MDIP can export comprehensive, streaming data from our industry-leading library of connectivity drivers for over 900 different medical devices in HL7 using the IHE PCD technical framework specification, including device measurements, settings, waveforms (IHE PCD-WCM), and alarms (IHE PCD-ACM). These capabilities are now standard in Capsule's MDIP.

The 2020 IHE Connectathon also included, for the first time, the full integration of the Capsule platform with the clinical surveillance capabilities added in 2019 with the acquisition of Bernoulli Health (now known as Capsule Surveillance). Unique to the Capsule Surveillance solution is the application of multi-variate rules to create clinically actionable alerts based on real-time trends in the patient's condition — while filtering out the spurious alarms that contribute to alert fatigue.

Capsule Technologies will next demonstrate the connectivity of MDIP at the upcoming 2020 HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition in Orlando, Florida from March 9 to 13. Visit Capsule in the HIMSS exhibition hall (booth #2441) and preview Capsule MDIP v11.0 which will be available Spring this year.

About Capsule Technologies

Capsule Technologies is a leading global provider of medical device integration for hospitals and healthcare organizations. Our Medical Device Information Platform captures streaming data from virtually any medical device and transforms context rich information to any clinical documentation, alarm management, patient surveillance, decision support and research system. End-to-end data management and connectivity supports better collaboration and communication, improves patient safety and overall satisfaction, and drives enhanced patient monitoring and continuous surveillance capabilities. Over 2,700 global clients have leveraged our platform to simplify clinical workflows and power data-driven insights throughout the hospital and across care settings. Learn more at www.capsuletech.com.

Media contact:

Nicole Rodriguez

Amendola Communications for Capsule Technologies, Inc.

(949) 520-0057

nrodriguez@acmarketingpr.com

SOURCE Capsule Technologies

Related Links

http://www.capsuletech.com

