Capsule Technologies, Inc. Earns MedTech Breakthrough Award

ANDOVER, Mass., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Capsule Technologies Inc., a leader in medical device integration, clinical surveillance, and non-critical care patient monitoring solutions was awarded "Best Overall Medical Data Solution Provider" by MedTech Breakthrough, an independent organization that recognizes top companies, technologies and products in the global health and medical technology market.

This award recognizes Capsule Technologies' innovative, comprehensive platform that captures and intelligently contextualizes medical device information, providing timely patient status at the point of care. The platform addresses key workflow challenges. It simplifies documentation by reducing charting time, transcription errors and data gaps and lags. It also simplifies clinical surveillance, helping reduce false positive alarms and providing real-time access to streaming patient data. Capsule Technologies' platform drives patient safety, improves staff communication, and enhances both the clinician and patient experience.

"The ability to deliver actionable clinical insights from multiple sources of patient information is an essential standard of care for all health care institutions," said Hemant Goel, CEO of Capsule Technologies. "We are pleased to be the provider of choice for leading hospitals and health systems around the world. This award reflects our leadership position in clinical information management, connectivity and contextualization, and affirms our focus on improving patient outcomes."

Capsule Technologies' vendor-neutral platform gives hospitals the flexibility and freedom to deploy almost any medical device. In addition to integration capabilities and non-critical care patient monitoring, it also provides continuous clinical surveillance. Early detection of critical events enables care teams to intervene before deterioration occurs, greatly enhancing patient safety.

The mission of MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Robotics, Clinical Administration, Telehealth, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), mHealth, Medical Devices, Medical Data and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,500 nominations from more than 12 different countries throughout the world.

"Capsule Technologies exemplifies innovation and creativity within the digital health and medical technology markets," said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "We look forward to seeing how they continue to push the envelope with future developments in driving value and efficiency for the medical device industry through the use of data. We congratulate Capsule Technologies for this well-deserved recognition and our 2019 MedTech Breakthrough Award designation."

About Capsule Technologies Inc.

Capsule Technologies is a leading global provider of medical device integration, clinical surveillance and patient monitoring for hospitals and healthcare organizations. Our platform captures streaming data from virtually any medical device and transforms context rich information to any clinical documentation, alarm management, patient surveillance, decision support and research system. Our end-to-end data management and connectivity supports better collaboration and communication, improves patient safety and overall satisfaction. Over 2,500 global clients have leveraged our platform to simplify clinical workflows and power data-driven insights throughout the hospital and across care settings. Learn more at capsuletechnologies.com.

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is an independent program devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health related technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough health and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information, visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.

