Capsulomics establishes $3.7 Million NIH-funded research collaboration with Johns Hopkins University

BALTIMORE, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Capsulomics, Inc., a Baltimore-based molecular diagnostics company whose mission is to detect and prevent cancer through earlier detection, today announced a research partnership with Johns Hopkins University, funded by a 5-year, $3.7 Million NIH Academic-Industrial Partnership grant, to conduct an important clinical research study to detect esophageal cancer and its precancerous precursor condition, Barrett's esophagus (BE).

"The collaboration of these two organizations to develop this strategy to potentially impact so many lives is very exciting," mentioned Dr. John E. Niederhuber, Capsulomics Advisor, and former Director of the National Cancer Institute. "Sadly most cancer deaths today are due to delayed diagnosis, a dilemma that both Capsulomics and Johns Hopkins are attacking head-on."

The American College of Gastroenterology's (ACG) practice guidelines recommend preventive screening for approximately 18 million U.S. patients with chronic acid reflux; however, less than 10% of these patients currently undergo routine cancer screening. As a result, only 8% of patients are diagnosed early, when cancer can be effectively treated or prevented, resulting in a life expectancy of less than five years in 80% of people.

This bleak situation is a result of the high cost and limited availability of the only available cancer detection method, upper endoscopy. Accordingly, endoscopy is rarely undertaken before symptoms are present, often too late for life-saving intervention. Capsulomics seeks to bring a proactive market solution that is much cheaper and less invasive, allowing administration in any doctor's office rather than requiring an endoscopy suite or operating room.

"Johns Hopkins University is a global leader in the research and development of cancer diagnostics," said Daniel Lunz, CEO at Capsulomics. "This multisite study is a major step toward bringing a low-cost, less invasive, proactive test to market to allow earlier detection and more life-saving measures."

With over $40 million already previously invested in research and development, this technology has shown promise to solve the deadly problem of reactive cancer detection, as well as to predict which patients are at greatest risk for disease progression. The new research grant brings total current funding of clinical validation and utility studies on this early detection technology to $7.3 million, with Capsulomics targeting late 2020 for their first product launch.

SOURCE Capsulomics

