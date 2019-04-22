Captain Brandon Gillespie joins Spatialitics Industry Advisory Board

OAK BROOK, Ill., April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spatialitics, the Spatial Analytics Products and Platforms leader, today announced the appointment of public safety expert Captain Brandon Gillespie to its Industry Advisory Board.

Captain Gillespie is a decorated police officer and currently oversees the Investigative Services Division in Modesto Police Department. Over the past 20 years he has served as a leader for Patrol, Street Gang Unit, and SWAT divisions, and has been honored to receive the Distinguished Service Medal (2007 & 2008), SWAT service medal (2014), and Critical Incident Award (2019). He has been a leader in developing the Modesto Police Department's Real Time Crime Center, enhancing the body worn camera and license plate reader programs in an effort to use technology as a force multiplier in driving down the crime rate.

Captain Gillespie holds a Master of Science in Leadership from Grand Canyon University and Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice Administration with a minor in Sociology from San Diego State University.

Commenting on the appointment, Captain Gillespie said, "Spatialitics has pioneered a new age of collaboration and information management, empowering public safety organizations across the country. I have seen the Spatialitics GeoShield platform bring new efficiencies and improved information sharing to the Modesto Police Department over the past several years, and I am very excited to join the Industry Advisory Board to help guide how the company evolves and advances their solutions."

"We are privileged to welcome Captain Gillespie to our Advisory Board," said Vish Tadimety, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Spatialitics. "Captain Gillespie is an exceptional leader who brings a wealth of real-world knowledge, experience, and expertise in Public Safety. He is known for his exceptional leadership skills and has been instrumental in bringing down the crime rate during his time with the Modesto Police Department. His addition to our board will provide us with invaluable insight and counsel, and will help us revolutionize the public safety sector with the use of spatial analytics."

About Spatialitics: Spatialitics LLC is a fully owned subsidiary of CyberTech and specializes in providing Spatial Analytics Products and Platforms. It is a cloud software business founded with the sole aim of disrupting an organization's decision making process, and offering a fresh perspective on mining business insights from enterprise data.

