Captain Christopher Behnam to Receive Superior Airmanship Award

WASHINGTON, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Air Line Pilots Association, ALPA, the world's largest pilot union, is holding an award ceremony on July 18, 2019 at the Washington Hilton beginning at 6 PM. This year, ALPA is giving the prestigious Superior Airmanship Award to Captain Christopher Behnam, a United Airlines pilot, for his heroic actions on February 13, 2018. The Boeing 777, flying at 36,000 feet and at over 500 mph, experienced catastrophic engine failure over the Pacific. A dangerous struggle began to keep the plane from rolling. Extreme shaking made the plane nearly uncontrollable. Captain Behnam, along with co-pilot, Paul Ayers and OMC Ed Gagarin, brought the plane and 381 passengers and crew safely to Honolulu without injury.

About Captain Behnam

Captain Benham has been with United Airlines for nearly 33 years. As a young boy, he had a dream to fly a 747. He overcame extreme adversity and worked his way through Flight School. Eventually, he was hired by United Airlines. His service for United Airlines has been exemplary. Captain Behnam is also an accomplished motivational speaker and coach who has a passion for helping youth, encouraging them to dare to dream and to make those dreams come true.

"Never give up! Keep your eyes on the goal and work hard. There is nothing you cannot achieve if you persist in chasing your dreams. They soon become realities." - Captain Christopher Behnam.

Captain Benham

Website: https://christopherbehnam.com

