Captain D's Accelerates Growth in the Tampa Bay Area Amid Ongoing Success

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Captain D's, the nation's leading fast casual seafood restaurant, announced today its plans for continued development in Florida, specifically in the greater Tampa Bay and Central Florida areas. The brand is targeting several markets throughout the region for franchise development, including Tampa, St. Petersburg, Sarasota, Bradenton and Orlando, and will be meeting with qualified candidates interested in spearheading Captain D's growth in these areas at the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Show, Sept. 15-16 in Orlando.

Captain D's aggressive development plans for Tampa Bay and the surrounding areas are driven by the success it has experienced statewide in the first half of 2019. The brand opened its first South Florida location in Belle Glade earlier this month, marking the 30th location in the state, and has two additional restaurants slated to open later this year in Palatka and Union Park.

"In its 50th year, Captain D's is stronger than ever, with the record-breaking success we've achieved over the past several years allowing us to zero in on our key target markets, including Tampa and Central Florida," said Brad Reed, chief development officer of Captain D's. "With seafood being such a unique proposition in fast casual and Captain D's being the leader of the segment, there's a tremendous business opportunity for experienced operators looking to diversify and/or be part of our ongoing growth in Florida. We're excited to expand our presence throughout the area and look forward to meeting with prospective franchisees at this year's show in Orlando."

Executives from Captain D's will be at booth #1507 during the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Show on Sunday, Sept. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Monday, Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., where they will meet with prospective franchisee candidates interested in spearheading the brand's growth in Tampa and surrounding areas. The show is taking place at the Orange County Convention Center, located at 9800 International Drive.

In addition to its targeted growth in Florida, Captain D's has opened nine new restaurants, year to date, and signed four franchise development agreements to open more than 25 new locations in markets including Arkansas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Mississippi, Louisiana and Georgia over the next several years.

With more than 530 restaurants in 22 states, Captain D's is the fast-casual seafood leader and number one seafood franchise in America ranked by average unit volume. The company is currently seeking multi-unit operators to join in the brand's rapid expansion. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit http://www.captaindsfranchising.com or call 800-314-4819.

Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Captain D's has more than 530 restaurants in 22 states. Captain D's is the nation's leading fast casual seafood restaurant and was named the #1 seafood chain in the QSR 50, ranked by AUV. Founded in 1969, Captain D's has been offering its customers high-quality seafood at reasonable prices in a welcoming atmosphere for 50 years. Captain D's serves a wide variety of seafood that includes freshly prepared entrees and the company's signature batter dipped fish. The restaurants also offer premium-quality, grilled items such as shrimp, Tilapia and Salmon, as well as hushpuppies, desserts and freshly brewed, Southern-style sweet tea, a Captain D's favorite. For more information, please visit www.captainds.com.

