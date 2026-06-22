Captain D's and PepsiCo Launch Alaska Family Cruise Sweepstakes Celebrating America's Fishing Heritage and 250 Years of American Pride

Enter to win an unforgettable Alaska family vacation while enjoying Captain D's Wild Caught Batter Dipped Fish

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, Captain D's and PepsiCo are teaming up to celebrate America's fishing heritage, family traditions and the spirit of adventure with the launch of the Alaska Family Cruise Sweepstakes.

Win an Alaska Cruise with Captain D's and PepsiCo

As Captain D's continues rolling out its wild caught fish from Alaska nationwide, the seafood leader is partnering with PepsiCo for a special promotion. Together, they are giving guests the chance to experience Alaska firsthand through an unforgettable family vacation inspired by Captain D's newest menu offering and its commitment to responsibly sourced seafood from the United States.

Alaska Family Cruise Sweepstakes

One lucky winner and five guests will receive an Alaska cruise vacation package that includes:

• A seven-night Alaska cruise for six adults

• Three ocean view cruise rooms, (2) adults each

• Roundtrip airfare to Seattle

• Two-night hotel accommodations in Seattle

• A $3,000 travel stipend

The sweepstakes runs from June 22 through July 27. To enter, guests simply need to visit any participating Captain D's location, purchase any Pepsi-Cola® beverage with their meal and text "ALASKA" to the number printed on their receipt along with a photo of the receipt.

American Brands, Born and Bred

Founded in Tennessee in 1969, Captain D's has spent more than five decades serving seafood to American families. Now, alongside PepsiCo, the two iconic American brands are coming together during our country's 250th birthday celebration to spotlight U.S. seafood sourcing, hardworking American fishing communities and the shared traditions that bring families together around the table.

"At Captain D's, we are proud to serve fish that comes from the cold waters of Alaska and reflects the hard work and dedication of the American fishing industry," said Phil Greifeld, CEO of Captain D's. "This sweepstakes is about celebrating American traditions, supporting sustainable U.S. sourcing and giving families the opportunity to experience the beauty and heritage behind the seafood they enjoy in our restaurants every day."

Captain D's Wild Caught Batter Dipped Fish is sourced from the icy waters of Alaska and hand battered fresh daily in restaurants nationwide. The initiative reflects the company's ongoing investment in quality seafood, responsible sourcing and trusted partnerships across the American supply chain.

"We're proud to partner with Captain D's on a promotion that brings together great food, superior tasting beverages and meaningful family experiences," said Justin Schwarz, PepsiCo Away from Home Senior Director. "From coast to coast, Pepsi-Cola beverages have long been part of how people connect over food, and this sweepstakes is a great way to celebrate tradition while driving memorable moments for consumers."

Captain D's recently launched Wild Caught Batter Dipped Fish from Alaska. It is served fresh, flaky, and crispy, and is featured across several of the brand's most popular meals and platters, including its value-driven Full Meal Deals. Product rollout timing may vary by location.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void Where Prohibited. Message and data rate apply. For complete sweepstakes details and official rules, guests can visit Captain D's Alaska Family Cruise Sweepstakes.

ABOUT CAPTAIN D'S

Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Captain D's operates more than 530 restaurants across 23 states and three countries. The nation's leading fast-casual seafood restaurant, Captain D's has been ranked #1 in the seafood category for eight consecutive years in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and was named the #1 seafood chain in the QSR 50 based on AUV. Founded in 1969, Captain D's has been serving high-quality seafood at accessible prices for more than 50 years. The menu features freshly prepared seafood, the brand's signature Wild Caught Alaska Batter Dipped Fish, premium grilled items like shrimp, salmon, and whitefish, plus hush puppies, desserts, and freshly brewed Southern-style sweet tea. For more information, visit www.captainds.com or www.captaindsfranchising.com, and follow Captain D's on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X.

Contact:

Jennifer Williams

Tidehouse

[email protected]

919-815-4979

SOURCE Captain D's