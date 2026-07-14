Captain D's Expands Texas Footprint with New Opening in Corsicana

Fast Casual Seafood and Drive-Thru Convenience Arrives in Navarro County

CORSICANA, Texas, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Captain D's, the nation's leading fast-casual seafood restaurant, is celebrating the grand opening of its new location in Corsicana, Texas. The restaurant opened on Monday, July 13 and is located at 3920 W. State Highway 31, bringing the brand's signature seafood offerings and Southern hospitality to the growing Navarro County community.

The new restaurant also marks Captain D's first location between the Dallas and Houston metro areas, further expanding the brand's presence across a key Texas corridor and making it Captain D's 19th location in the Lone Star State. Featuring Captain D's vibrant, coastal-inspired design, the Corsicana location is a 1,950-square-foot free standing restaurant with seating for 44 guests. Menu highlights include Captain D's signature favorites such as the new 100% Wild Caught Batter Dipped Fish from Alaska, hand-breaded chicken tenders, butterfly shrimp, Nashville hot fish, and a variety of grilled options, all served with the brand's popular Southern-style sides.

Owned and operated by experienced multi-unit franchisee, Joseph Omobogie, the Corsicana location is a strategic addition to his portfolio. Omobogie is a franchising veteran with decades of ownership experience. His diverse portfolio includes Golden Chick, Thai Express, Marco's Pizza, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, and Captain D's.

"Joseph is a highly accomplished, growth-minded operator who understands how to scale successful restaurant concepts," said Brad Reed, Chief Development Officer of Captain D's. "His expansion into Corsicana supports our broader Texas growth strategy and represents an important step in building brand connectivity between major metropolitan markets."

The restaurant is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Call-ahead orders can be placed by calling 352-415-1511.

With more than 500 restaurants in 23 states and three countries, Captain D's is the fast-casual seafood leader and number one seafood franchise in America ranked by average unit volume. The company is currently seeking single- and multi-unit operators to join in the brand's rapid expansion. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit www.captaindsfranchising.com or call 800-314-4819.

ABOUT CAPTAIN D'S

Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Captain D's operates more than 530 restaurants across 23 states and three countries. The nation's leading fast-casual seafood restaurant, Captain D's has been ranked #1 in the seafood category for eight consecutive years in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and was named the #1 seafood chain in the QSR 50 based on AUV. Founded in 1969, Captain D's has been serving high-quality seafood at accessible prices for more than 50 years. The menu features freshly prepared seafood, the brand's signature Wild Caught Alaskan Batter Dipped Fish, premium grilled items like shrimp, salmon, and whitefish, plus hush puppies, desserts, and freshly brewed Southern-style sweet tea.

For more information, visit www.captainds.com or www.captaindsfranchising.com, and follow Captain D's on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Williams

PR Account Manager

[email protected]

(954) 893-9150

SOURCE Captain D's