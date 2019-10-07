Captain D's Continues Aggressive Growth In Texas With Opening of New Burnet Restaurant

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Captain D's, the nation's leading fast casual seafood restaurant, announced today the opening of its newest franchised location in Burnet, Texas. Located at 1404 S. Water St., the new restaurant marks Captain D's first in the Texas Hill Country area and16th in the state overall, reflecting the brand's ongoing development throughout Texas, with an additional location slated to open in Bonham later this year.

The Burnet Captain D's is owned and operated by existing franchisee Mohammad "Jimmy" K. Jamshed of Alaskan Ventures LLC. Jamshed is a franchising industry veteran and multi-unit operator with more than 20 years of experience, owning and operating several convenience stores and gas stations, along with five Burger King restaurants throughout Central Texas. In addition to the Burnet location, Jamshed operates Captain D's in Stephenville, which opened in December 2018, and is currently developing his third Captain D's location in Early.

"With more than 20 years of franchising experience, I was tremendously impressed with the unparalleled support Captain D's offered and immediately recognized the immense potential for growth," said Jamshed. "My new Burnet restaurant marks the second Captain D's I've opened in Texas in less than a year, and with two additional locations currently in development, I'm positioned to continuing growing the brand's presence statewide into 2020. In today's increasingly competitive food service segment, this type of explosive growth is only possible with best-in-class concepts like Captain D's that have exceptional processes and products in place to support the success of its franchisees systemwide, and I'm thrilled to be a part of the brand."

As a part of its ongoing expansion strategy, Captain D's has continued to identify and pursue viable new markets with massive opportunity for growth. In addition to bringing the brand's first location to the Texas Hill Country, Captain D's also recently opened its first South Florida location in Belle Glade last month. This expansion into new territories is fueled by the surge in franchise development Captain D's has experienced over the past several years. To date, the brand has opened 11 new restaurants in 2019 with eight more slated to open before the end of the year, and numerous agreements signed to expand its presence throughout the Southeast and Midwest.

"Our rapid expansion across existing and new territories is made possible by our impressive franchisee network of dedicated operators, who show commitment to our brand and their communities alike," said Brad Reed, chief development officer of Captain D's. "We're proud to have seasoned multi-unit operators like Jimmy continue to invest in Captain D's and recognize the immense opportunity there is in this segment of fast casual as we continue to push further west and focus on new priority markets."

Coupled with its ongoing menu innovation, Captain D's credits its new restaurant beach design with contributing to the brand's ongoing strong performance. To date, nearly 80% of all restaurants have been reimaged to the brand's new vibrant, coastal design. With these efforts, Captain D's has remained true to what it does best — serving high-quality seafood with warm hospitality at an affordable price in a welcoming atmosphere.

With more than 530 restaurants in 22 states, Captain D's is the fast-casual seafood leader and number one seafood franchise in America ranked by average unit volume. The company is currently seeking multi-unit operators to join in the brand's rapid expansion. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit http://www.captaindsfranchising.com or call 800-314-4819.

ABOUT CAPTAIN D'S

Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Captain D's has more than 530 restaurants in 22 states. Captain D's is the nation's leading fast casual seafood restaurant and was named the #1 seafood chain in the QSR 50, ranked by AUV. Founded in 1969, Captain D's has been offering its customers high-quality seafood at reasonable prices in a welcoming atmosphere for 50 years. Captain D's serves a wide variety of seafood that includes freshly prepared entrees and the company's signature batter dipped fish. The restaurants also offer premium-quality, grilled items such as shrimp, Tilapia and Salmon, as well as hushpuppies, desserts and freshly brewed, Southern-style sweet tea, a Captain D's favorite. For more information, please visit www.captainds.com.

