Captain D's offers guests their most popular seafood dishes with $5.99 Fan Favorites this Holiday Season

NASHVILLE, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Captain D's, the nation's leading fast casual seafood restaurant, is featuring their most popular dishes at a price point their guests will love even more, now through December 29.

"We are finishing our 50th year as a beloved seafood brand by thanking our guests and offering four of their favorite dishes at a great price," said Bindi Menon, vice president of national marketing for Captain D's. "Also available is our 10 pc Family meal, a perfect solution when you have a lot of family in town during the holidays."

Captain D's - $5.99 Fan Favorites Captain D's - $5.99 Fan Favorites

Featured $5.99 Fan Favorites include Signature Batter Dipped Fish and Shrimp, The Sampler – a variety of fish, chicken and shrimp, Southern Style White Fish, and the Giant Fish Sandwich combo. To stay warm, Captain D's invites guests to enjoy seafood gumbo which will be offered into the new year.

Captain D's advertising features all of the $5.99 Fan Favorites

For more information, please contact:

Caitlin Willard

cwillard@fish-consulting.com

954-893-9150

ABOUT CAPTAIN D'S

Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Captain D's has more than 530 restaurants in 22 states. Captain D's is the nation's leading fast casual seafood restaurant and was named the #1 seafood chain in the QSR 50, ranked by AUV. Founded in 1969, Captain D's has been offering its customers high-quality seafood at reasonable prices in a welcoming atmosphere for 50 years. Captain D's serves a wide variety of seafood that includes freshly prepared entrees and the company's signature batter dipped fish. The restaurants also offer premium-quality, grilled items such as shrimp, Tilapia and Salmon, as well as hushpuppies, desserts and freshly brewed, Southern-style sweet tea, a Captain D's favorite. For more information, please visit www.captainds.com.

SOURCE Captain D's

Related Links

http://www.captainds.com

