Captain D's Promotes Nan Ward to Chief Operating Officer

Captain D's

21 Feb, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Captain D's announced today that Nan Ward has been promoted to chief operating officer. Ward has been with the nation's leading fast casual seafood restaurant since 2012 and most recently served as chief people development officer. In her new role, she will oversee all company operations, human resources, training and people development. This promotion comes as Captain D's recently announced a third consecutive year of same-store sales growth and franchise development agreements signed to propel the brand into new markets in the Northeastern United States and Canada.

"Over the past 12 years with Captain D's, Nan has made a defining impact on the company across many disciplines. She has a vast, hands-on background in operations and pairs it with savvy business acumen. It's a powerful combination that ensures Nan will excel as COO, leading our operations to even higher levels of excellence as we push into new regions," said Phil Greifeld, CEO and president of Captain D's.

Ward first joined Captain D's as a human resources manager and was named director of training in 2017. Along the way, she advanced the training department with industry-leading new restaurant opening support and video training programs for all levels of restaurant management. In 2019, Ward became chief people development officer for the brand, successfully managing people development, training, human resources and information technology.   

Captain D's is charting a new course into the Northeastern United States and Canada with franchise development agreements signed over the last several months in New York, New Jersey and Toronto. Additional driving forces behind the brand's accelerated momentum are restaurant prototypes well-suited to the increasingly competitive real estate market, featuring highly efficient double drive-thrus, smaller footprints and cost-effective conversion opportunities. These flexible options are attracting multi-unit and multi-concept franchisees who want to grow with Captain D's.

With more than 530 restaurants in 23 states, Captain D's is the fast-casual seafood leader and number one seafood franchise in America ranked by average unit volume. The company is currently seeking single- and multi-unit operators to join in the brand's rapid expansion. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit www.captaindsfranchising.com or call 800-314-4819.  

ABOUT CAPTAIN D'S  
Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Captain D's has more than 530 restaurants in 23 states. Captain D's is the nation's leading fast casual seafood restaurant and was named the #1 seafood chain in the QSR 50, ranked by AUV. Founded in 1969, Captain D's has been offering its customers high-quality seafood at reasonable prices in a welcoming atmosphere for over 50 years. Captain D's serves a wide variety of seafood that includes freshly prepared entrees and the company's signature batter dipped fish. The restaurants also offer premium-quality, grilled items such as shrimp, Tilapia and Salmon, as well as hushpuppies, desserts and freshly brewed, Southern-style sweet tea, a Captain D's favorite. For more information, please visit www.captainds.com.   

