Captain D's Tackles Expansion Across Two Regions With Multi-Unit Franchisees

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Captain D's, the nation's leading fast casual seafood restaurant, announced today the opening of two new restaurants in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Danville, Kentucky, highlighting the brand's expansive growth across various regions of the country. The newest Midwestern franchise location is owned and operated by Valerie Daniels-Carter, president and CEO of V&J Holding Cos. Inc. A franchise industry veteran, Daniels-Carter is the country's largest female African-American foodservice franchisee with an extensive portfolio of nationally-recognized brands including Captain D's. Additionally, the Danville restaurant is owned by multi-unit operator, Shaun Hill, and business partners, Kelly and Corey Boernsen, of Triton Investments.

Located at 3326 Capitol Drive, the new Milwaukee location marks the brand's second restaurant in the metropolitan area after Daniels-Carter lead the brand's market entrance in February of 2018. Since 1982, Daniels-Carter has grown her franchise empire consisting of brands like Burger King, Pizza Hut, Haagen-Dazs Coffee Beanery and Auntie Annie's to over 135 units. As a result, Daniels-Carter is a prominent member of the Wisconsin business community, serving on various corporate boards and is a minority investor in the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks. Looking ahead, Daniels-Carter plans to continue her greater Milwaukee and Detroit development with four more Captain D's restaurants in the pipeline.

"Thanks to the record-breaking performance we've accomplished over the past few years, we've been able to forge meaningful relationships with key multi-unit franchisees, such as Valerie Daniels-Carter," said Brad Reed, chief development officer of Captain D's. "Valerie's exceptional expertise in the foodservice industry aligns with our brand's vision and next level of growth as we target untapped regions, such as the Midwest and beyond. With our position as one of the strongest franchising opportunities available in the fast casual segment, industry leaders will continue to gravitate towards our company's successful track record and unmatched franchisee support systems."

Simultaneously, the team of Trident Investments opened Captain D's 40th Kentucky restaurant in Danville, located at 3491 S. Danville Bypass. The newest Kentucky restaurant joins Shaun Hill's portfolio of foodservice brands, such as Buffalo Wings and Rings, and marks his second restaurant with Captain D's, in addition to his Bardstown, Kentucky location.

"While expanding across the Midwest, we're also focusing on new locations in the South with dedicated existing multi-unit franchisee, Shaun Hill," said Reed. "Following the reopening of our Frankfort location and with Shelbyville in the pipeline, Kentucky has proven to be a prosperous market for us, allowing us to reach a milestone within the state. We're excited to bring our quality seafood options to Danville and continue Captain D's positive reputation in Kentucky."

Coupled with its ongoing menu innovation, Captain D's credits its new restaurant beach design with contributing to the brand's ongoing strong performance. To date, nearly 80 percent of all restaurants have been reimaged to the brand's new vibrant, coastal design. With these efforts, Captain D's has remained true to what it does best — serving high-quality seafood with warm hospitality at an affordable price in a welcoming atmosphere.

With more than 530 restaurants in 22 states, Captain D's is the fast-casual seafood leader and number one seafood franchise in America ranked by average unit volume. The company is currently seeking multi-unit operators to join in the brand's rapid expansion. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit http://www.captaindsfranchising.com or call 800-314-4819.

ABOUT CAPTAIN D'S

Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Captain D's has more than 530 restaurants in 22 states. Captain D's is the nation's leading fast casual seafood restaurant and was named the #1 seafood chain in the QSR 50, ranked by AUV. Founded in 1969, Captain D's has been offering its customers high-quality seafood at reasonable prices in a welcoming atmosphere for 50 years. Captain D's serves a wide variety of seafood that includes freshly prepared entrees and the company's signature batter dipped fish. The restaurants also offer premium-quality, grilled items such as shrimp, Tilapia and Salmon, as well as hushpuppies, desserts and freshly brewed, Southern-style sweet tea, a Captain D's favorite. For more information, please visit www.captainds.com.

