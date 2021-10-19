Captain John Crupi's Rubicon Maritime Debuts Refit of Award-Winning Megayacht Dorothea III at the 2021 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, October 27-31, 2021

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Captain John Crupi's Rubicon Maritime Group is thrilled to announce the refit-debut of their first-class transformation on Dorothea III, a 45m Cheoy Lee megayacht, at the 2021 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show. Dorothea III will be featured at the Merle Wood & Associates exhibit space (Booth HOF FD33), and Rubicon Maritime will be hosting exclusive tours at the show along with cocktails from South Florida Distillers on the ship for media, VIPs and qualified guests on Thursday, October 28th from 4-6pm.

"Doing a refit is no doubt one of the most challenging projects a given yacht will ever see, arguably in some ways more challenging than the initial construction," said Ben Koppenhoefer, Founder of Elite Marine A/C, Southern Marine Supply and Spot Zero Reverse Osmosis. "Having an organized project manager with extensive knowledge of all the various systems and finishes is critical. Having an organized project manager like John Crupi of Rubicon Maritime that has also done hundreds of thousands of nautical miles as a Captain running an expedition program around the world several times is a game changer."



Despite the strict guidelines of Covid restrictions which have delayed a great many maritime refits and new builds, Rubicon Maritime accomplished two major side-by-side simultaneous refits in only 6 months, on-time and within budget, the 95' Sea Force Sportfisher Bonny Read and Dorothea III.

The refit on Dorothea III included complete exterior paint (topsides and hull), replacements and repairs of all exterior teak decks, sand blasting of the hull, an application of anti-fouling protection and auto gauge of hull plating in key areas, new wood flooring and complete refinishing of interior floors, an interior overhaul of decor and styling, a replacement of all sea valves and piping, a top-end rebuild on the main engine, 3 new Northern Lights 80 Kw generators, a new frequency converter, and upgrades to all major systems including hydraulics, stabilizers, air conditioning and plumbing.

All work was completed to A100 Maltese Cross standards to bring the vessel back into Lloyd's Classification.

Dorothea III is ready to cruise the world and provide her owner with unlimited adventures and years of making memories.

Media and qualified guests interested in Dorothea III can join Captain Crupi on Thursday, October 28 from 4-6pm. Enjoy a cocktail from South Florida Distillers, Fort Lauderdale's oldest distillery, and learn how Rubicon Maritimes's unique approach to the art of the refit led to Dorothea III's transformation being complete in record time.

