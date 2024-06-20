Captain Kate McCue, First Female American Mega Cruise Ship Captain, Unveils New Nautical-Themed Jewelry Collection With Dune Jewelry Founder Holly Daniels Christensen

BOSTON, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Captain Kate McCue of Celebrity Cruises' "Celebrity Beyond" has teamed up with Dune Jewelry to launch an exclusive collection of nautical-themed jewelry. As one of the most prominent social media influencers globally, Captain Kate boasts millions of followers across TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram. "I'm extremely proud of the collection Dune and I created together," shared Captain Kate. "I love that Dune is female founded and inspired by traveling and making memories. It really feels aligned to create with such a purpose-driven company."

The Modern Mermaid Collection by Captain Kate features Rainbow Moonstone or Dune Jewelry's signature handcrafting technique, using sand and earth elements from iconic and memorable locations, along with luxurious nautical rope detailing. For centuries, mariners have treasured moonstone as a lucky charm, believing it offered protection on their journeys across the open ocean. Discover your own piece of ocean magic in Captain Kate's collection. Captain Kate, the first American female cruise ship captain, is wearing 14k Gold Vermeil necklaces from the Captain Kate Collection by Dune Jewelry.

Dune Jewelry, renowned for its Experiential Jewelry, handcrafts personalized designs using sand and earth elements from memorable and iconic locations worldwide. "It's a dream come true to welcome Captain Kate McCue into the Dune Jewelry family," stated Holly Daniels Christensen, Founder of Dune Jewelry. "In this collaboration with Dune, Captain Kate has curated an extraordinary new collection that perfectly captures the spirit of adventure and timeless elegance."

The Captain Kate x Dune Jewelry Collection features luxurious Sterling Silver and 14k Gold Vermeil designs, showcasing Dune Jewelry's signature customization with sand and earth elements alongside high-quality gemstones like Rainbow Moonstone, believed by mariners to bring protection and good fortune as they travel across the ocean. Available worldwide starting June 20, 2024, at dunejewelry.com, the collection will also be available at Dune's gift boutique, 'The Cove,' located at 935 Washington Street, Norwood, MA.

About Dune Jewelry

Founded in 2010 by kitchen table entrepreneur and travel lover Holly Daniels Christensen, Dune Jewelry creates fine, personalized, customized jewelry and gifts using sand and earth elements representing thousands of memorable locations around the globe. Choose from Dune's Sandbank which holds over 5,500 elements or you can send your own. All of Dune's designs are handcrafted in their New England studio using sand or elements representing your favorite beach, golf course or ballpark, pressed flowers from a wedding or funeral, or soil representing your favorite trail. Dune's travel-inspired, unique, custom, and personalized collections are the perfect way to hold on to special moments forever allowing you to Live for the moment, then take it with you™. Dune ships to over 600 retail partners worldwide and offers a lifetime warranty on every design; plus, a portion of every purchase is proudly donated to important coastal and global causes.

For more information on Dune Jewelry, visit www.dunejewelry.com and follow @dunejewelry on all social media platforms.

For additional updates about Captain Kate McCue, connect with her on all social media platforms at @captainkatemccue.

