CAPTAIN MORGAN ENTERS THE ALCOHOL FREE MARKET WITH THE LAUNCH OF CAPTAIN MORGAN SPICED GOLD 0.0%

Captain Morgan Spiced Gold 0.0% becomes the first dark spirit to join Diageo's alcohol-free portfolio

LONDON, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Captain Morgan is today unveiling Captain Morgan Spiced Gold 0.0%, an alcohol-free alternative to the iconic Original Spiced Gold, offering a deliciously spiced flavour profile.

Following the successful launch of Guinness 0.0%, Tanqueray 0.0% and Gordons 0.0% over the past few years, Captain Morgan Spiced Gold 0.0% brings further choice to the market as the latest brand, and first dark spirit, to join Diageo's alcohol-free portfolio.

With 49.6 per cent of those between legal drinking age and 24 in GB looking to moderate their alcohol consumption[1], the launch of Captain Morgan Spiced Gold 0.0% provides Diageo with an alcohol-free spirit able to tap into lighter, upbeat, drinking occasions favoured by this demographic.

Captain Morgan Original Spiced Gold 0.0% gives those looking to moderate a deliciously spiced flavour profile, tapping into the increasing popularity of rum, with Captain Morgan seeing global organic net sales growth of 2% in Diageo's F23 Preliminary Results[2]

Samori Gambrah, Global Brand Director at Captain Morgan commented:

"With the resurgence of rum as a drink of choice and the global alcohol-free spirit market set to increase[3], Captain Morgan 0.0% is perfectly placed to not only meet growing demand but also give those looking to moderate their consumption a new alternative."

Carefully developed over the past two years by Diageo's innovation team, Captain Morgan Spiced Gold 0.0% has been created with intricate layers of flavour, starting with rich notes of caramel, molasses, vanilla and warm brown spices.

Amanda Brown, Liquid Scientist at Diageo, added:

"It's been an exciting journey working on Diageo's first alcohol-free dark spirit. When creating Captain Morgan 0.0%, we went through more than 400 recipes before we were able to capture the iconic rum and spice flavour of Captain Morgan Original Spiced Gold, but without the alcohol. Captain Morgan 0.0% has been created by layering flavours that deliver the complexity and depth that consumers know and love."

Initially launching in Great Britain in September, followed by Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia later this year before further roll out across Europe in 2024, Captain Morgan Spiced Gold 0.0% Alcohol Free Spirit will have an RRP of £15 in Great Britain.

In Great Britain, the product will be available via thebar.com as well as Waitrose, Morrisons, Sainsbury's and Tesco with more stores to come. One 50ml Captain Morgan Spiced Gold 0.0% Alcohol Free Spirit serve contains 1 kcal without the mixer.

