Captain Paul Watson to Receive The Perfect World Foundation's Honorary Conservation Award 2025: Climate Aid World Forum

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The wildlife and nature organization, The Perfect World Foundation, is proud to announce that Captain Paul Watson, renowned marine conservationist and founder of several organizations, including The Captain Watson Foundation, is the 2025 recipient of The Perfect World Foundation Award. Should he be unable to attend the ceremony, his largest sponsor, John Paul DeJoria, will accept the award in his absence. Captain Watson joins a distinguished group of previous awardees, including e.g. Sir David Attenborough, Dr. Jane Goodall, HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco, and Dr. Sylvia Earle. This prestigious award honors individuals who have made significant contributions to the preservation of the planet's wildlife and nature.

Captain Paul Watson is a pioneering activist known for his relentless efforts to protect marine life and combat illegal fishing. For over five decades, he has led direct-action campaigns worldwide, defending ocean ecosystems against destructive human activities. His dedication and bravery have earned him recognition as one of the leading voices in marine conservation.

Currently imprisoned in a cell in Greenland, Captain Paul Watson accepted the award via a handwritten letter, in which he expressed his profound gratitude:

"It is a great honour to receive The Perfect World Foundation Award. To be included as a recipient of this award along with such incredible heroes of mine like Dian Fossey, Dr. Jane Goodall, Dr. Sylvia Earle, and Dr. Richard Leakey is the most wonderful news that I could hope to hear as I sit in a prison cell in Greenland as punishment for defending and saving whales from the illegal commercial whaling operations of the Japanese whaling fleet in the Southern Ocean Whale Sanctuary."

The Perfect World Foundation's co-founder and CEO, Ragnhild Jacobsson, praised Captain Watson's unwavering commitment:

"Captain Paul Watson has dedicated his life to the protection of marine wildlife. His fearless activism has inspired millions and has made a real impact in safeguarding our oceans. We are honored to present him with this award."

Captain Paul Watson will be the 12th recipient of The Perfect World Foundation Award, though a date for the award ceremony has not yet been set, pending further information on whether Paul will be released or remain imprisoned. Should he be unable to attend the ceremony, his largest sponsor, John Paul DeJoria – a businessman, billionaire, philanthropist, and co-founder of John Paul Mitchell Systems and Patron tequila – will accept the award in his absence.

John Paul DeJoria stated:

"We live in a world of illusion… we see something we think is real. Sometimes it is, sometimes it's not. What is real and true is that we, the people on this planet, can help protect those in every way we can who save our earth's wildlife. For Paul Watson to be arrested for trying to stop Japanese whalers from illegally killing many whales is a tragedy that we the people of the planet should try to reverse in every way that we can. I am joining millions of conservationists, wildlife organizations and many regular people in saying "FREE PAUL WATSON." Paul is a hero. He has put his life on the line to save our planet's oceans from unnecessary, man-made destruction and extinction. He deserves the greatest conservation award, the Perfect World Award. Congratulations Paul. I am representing millions of people by accepting this award on Paul's behalf, and I'm letting him know we support him and always will."

Captain Paul Watson will be awarded The Perfect World Foundation Award and named "The Conservationist of the Year" 2025 for his efforts in preserving the planet's biodiversity.

