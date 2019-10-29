Captain "Sully" Sullenberger to be presented with the 2019 Spreading Wings Award

After logging more than 20,000 hours of flight time Sullenberger became internationally renowned on January 15, 2009 when he and his crew safely guided US Airways Flight 1549 to an emergency water landing in New York City's frigid Hudson River. The Airbus A320's two engines had lost thrust following a bird strike. Sullenberger and his crew received international acclaim for their actions that day, including the passage of a Congressional resolution recognizing their bravery. Sullenberger was ranked second in TIME's "Top 100 Most Influential Heroes and Icons of 2009" and was awarded the French Legion of Honour.

"Captain Sullenberger is the pinnacle of aviation excellence," explained Wings Over the Rockies President and CEO, Maj Gen John Barry, USAF (Ret). "His exceptional acts during Flight 1549, his leadership in transportation safety and a lifelong passion for flight are the cornerstones of aviation merit and we are thrilled to be honoring him with our annual award."

"Wings Over the Rockies is an important part of shaping and encouraging the future aviators of our country," stated Captain "Sully" Sullenberger. "It is an honor to accept this award and support an organization so committed to educating and inspiring the next generation."

The evening will feature a special presentation by Captain Sullenberger, delicious food and drink, as well as a celebration of Wings contributions to Colorado's aerospace community.

The Spreading Wings Gala will take place at Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum in Denver, CO on Thursday, December 5th beginning at 6:30 PM.

To learn more and purchase tickets visit WingsMuseum.org/Gala.

About Wings Over the Rockies:

Wings Over the Rockies is a Denver-based not for profit organization dedicated to educating and inspiring all people about aviation and space endeavors of the past, present and future. By utilizing the Air & Space Museum in Denver's historic Lowry neighborhood to preserve the past and the Exploration of Flight Center at Centennial Airport to focus on the present and future, Wings strives to encourage the future aerospace leaders of tomorrow. For more information about Wings Over the Rockies please visit WingsMuseum.org and ExplorationOfFlight.org.

SOURCE Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum

Related Links

http://www.wingsmuseum.org

