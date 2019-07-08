Captain "Sully" Sullenberger to Keynote (ISC)² Security Congress

CLEARWATER, Fla., July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit membership association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today announced that Captain "Sully" Sullenberger will keynote its 2019 Security Congress in Orlando, Florida, which runs from October 28-30, 2019. Sullenberger will provide the opening keynote presentation for Security Congress on October 28 at 8:30 a.m. EST. He focuses on the importance of aviation and patient safety, high performance systems' improvement, leadership, crisis management, lifelong preparation and living a life of integrity.

Sullenberger is a safety expert, international lecturer, keynote speaker and author who is best known for the "Miracle on the Hudson," in which he and his crew safely guided US Airways Flight 1549 to an emergency water landing. He was ranked second in TIME's "Top 100 Most Influential Heroes and Icons of 2009" and is the #1 New York Times best-selling author of Highest Duty: My Search for What Really Matters, which was adapted into the motion picture Sully, starring Tom Hanks. Sullenberger formerly served as a fighter pilot and captain in the United States Air Force before becoming a commercial airline pilot with Pacific Southwest Airlines/US Airways.

"Chesley Sullenberger was not only the captain of US Airways Flight 1549, but he's also one of our country's foremost experts on safety," said Wesley Simpson, COO, (ISC)². "His five-decade career in aviation has provided him with innumerable lessons on resilience that can be applied by our Security Congress attendees to their own careers and lives. Preparation, integrity and the ability to execute despite the most challenging circumstances are all relatable traits that parallel what's needed in cybersecurity."

Prior to gaining worldwide attention, Sullenberger was an active and ardent safety advocate and was selected to perform accident investigation duties for the United States Air Force. He served as an Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) representative during a National Transportation Safety Board accident investigation as well as a Local Air Safety Chairman for that organization. Additionally, he was a member of one of the ALPA's national technical committees, where he contributed to the creation of a Federal Aviation Administration Advisory Circular. He was also instrumental in developing and implementing the Crew Resource Management course used by US Airways, and he taught the course to hundreds of other airline crew members.

Security Congress 2019 will offer more than 175 educational and thought leadership sessions across 18 tracks from a roster of an estimated 200 speakers. These sessions will aid security leaders by arming them with the latest knowledge, tools and expertise to protect their organizations. Over the course of the three-day event, cybersecurity professionals, including researchers, frontline practitioners, CISOs and CIOs will share information on the industry's most pressing topics, including critical infrastructure, IoT, privacy, cloud security, professional development and more. Register at: http://congress.isc2.org/d/pbqql6/4W

About Security Congress

Security Congress brings together an expected 4,000 cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals for an annual conference designed to enrich careers and enable advancement so that attendees may excel in their profession. Since 2011, (ISC)² has hosted this annual conference around the United States, with this year's event taking place in Orlando, Florida from October 28-30 at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort. For more information on Security Congress, visit congress.isc2.org or follow us on Twitter.

About (ISC)²

(ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, pragmatic approach to security. Our membership, more than 140,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and Education™. For more information on (ISC)², visit www.isc2.org, follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

