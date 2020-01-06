Captain Ticket Offers No-Fee Concert Tickets For 2020's Best Events

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Captain Ticket, the original no-fee ticket site, is pleased to announce that they will be offering concert tickets for all of the biggest events in the New Year. From rock to pop to alternative to hip hop to fairs and festivals, Captain Ticket will offer up a variety of different tickets with no service fees.

"The price you see is the price you pay," says Jeffrey Johnson of Captain Ticket. "As the leader in the secondary ticket market for nearly four decades, we're excited to help people enjoy the live-music experiences they're looking forward to in 2020," Johnson continues.

Whether it's an upcoming Lady Gaga Jazz and Piano Show which features stripped-down versions of the biggest hits of her career or this summer's Bonnaroo Music Festival in Manchester, TN, music fans will find concert tickets to some of the best live shows of the year. There is plenty to look forward to this year, including the Eagles Hotel California 2020 Tour, the 2020 Hella Mega Tour with Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer, and the Super Bowl Music Fest in Miami.

No matter the type of music or the location, people who love music are sure to appreciate Captain Ticket's no-nonsense approach to music. In an industry that has totally changed with innovations in technology, Captain Ticket has evolved as well, ensuring that people are able to easily get the concert tickets they're looking for without any surprises. Since their inception, they've specialized in serving clients with honest, reliable, prompt service for all of their ticket needs. Backed by a commitment to excellence and understanding how to help their clients get the tickets they want, Captain Ticket has always sold tickets for their advertised price without any added fees or charges upon checkout.

Founded on the principle that people shouldn't have to pay for service fees or be fooled by the promise of "discount tickets" only to be surprised at checkout, Captain Ticket has been one of the largest secondary market inventories for concert tickets since 1981. The company attributes its success to its upfront attitude and the top-notch customer service their team provides.

With a variety of concert tickets, Las Vegas tickets, musical tickets, and sports tickets to choose from, Captain Ticket is one of the largest online resale marketplaces for tickets. The original no-fee ticket site, Captain Ticket was created with the vision that people seeking entertainment should be able to save on every seat with everyday low prices. Backed by safe and secure transactions and cancelled-event protection, customers can save big while also enjoying on-time, authentic tickets that are guaranteed to be delivered on time and valid for event entry. To learn more — or to purchase tickets for an upcoming event — visit their website at www.captainticket.com .

