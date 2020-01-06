Captain Ticket Offers No-Fee NFL & NCAA Tickets For 2020's Best Games

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Captain Ticket, the original no-fee ticket provider, is excited to announce that they will be offering tickets to the largest NCAA and NFL games in 2020. From the NFL regular season and playoffs to NCAA football games, basketball games, hockey games, and more — Captain Ticket is your go-to source for affordable, fee-free tickets to all of your favorite games.

"The price you see is the price you pay... The Captain Ticket way... The leader in the secondary ticket market since 1981."

- Jeffery A. Johnson, Founding Owner

Navigating the secondary ticket market can be difficult and deceptive — as most sites add a substantial service fee upon checkout. At Captain Ticket, all NFL and NCAA tickets are sold with no added service fees.

Whether you are looking to support your favorite NFL team during a tough divisional matchup or looking to attend a historic rivalry game in support of your alma mater, Captain Ticket has the perfect tickets for you. Simply choose the NFL or NCAA sporting event that you'd like to attend, view the available seats and pricing, and add the tickets you need to your cart knowing that the price you see is the price you'll pay.

No matter the team, school, or sport — fans across the country appreciate Captain Ticket's approach to secondary ticket sales. This no-nonsense approach to NFL and NCAA ticket sales is revolutionizing the way that fans are attending sporting events. On top of their innovative secondary ticket sales structure, Captain Ticket has been providing customers with unmatched customer service for almost 40 years.

Founded on the principle that fans shouldn't have to pay service fees to attend their favorite sporting events or be deceived by pre-purchase pricing, Captain Ticket has been one of the largest secondary ticket sales marketplaces since 1981 — when it was founded under the name Night on the Town Ticket Services. Since the very day Captain Ticket was created, their team has been dedicated to providing fans with affordable, no-hassle NFL and NCAA tickets.

About Captain Ticket

As the premier NFL and NCAA secondary ticket marketplace, Captain Ticket is committed to selling fee-free tickets to a variety of preseason and postseason sporting events. Paired with a safe and secure transaction system and ticket protection, customers can save money on tickets to top sporting events while resting assured that they got the best price for authentic event tickets to the games that they care about most. For more information about Captain Ticket or to purchase tickets for an upcoming NFL or NCAA sporting event, visit their website today at www.captainticket.com .

Media Contact:

Jeffrey Johnson

231832@email4pr.com

800-422-4002

SOURCE Captain Ticket, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.captainticket.com

