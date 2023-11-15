"Captain Tsubasa -RIVALS-," a Web3 game, is set for release on iOS and Android within 2023

TOKYO, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BLOCKSMITH&Co., a subsidiary that controls the Web3 related business of KLab Inc. and Mint Town, Co., Ltd. announced the upcoming release of the new blockchain game "Captain Tsubasa -RIVALS-" for iOS and Android. This game utilizes the IP of Japan's leading soccer manga "Captain Tsubasa" with an app launch scheduled for 2023. In conjunction with the app version's release, a pre-registration campaign has also been initiated.

Features of the App Version "Captain Tsubasa -RIVALS-"

"Captain Tsubasa -RIVALS-" is a blockchain game where players cultivate NFT-based characters that appear in the original "Captain Tsubasa", and compete against other players.One year after its announcement, "Captain Tsubasa -RIVALS-" aims to offer a Web3 game that can be enjoyed for years and feels both easy and exciting for many.

1. Play more comfortably with the app version

2. Free to play available

3. Introduction of credit card payments.

Both the smartphone app and browser versions share play data. Existing users of the browser version need only link once with the smartphone app to share the same play data across both. New players starting with the smartphone app can similarly link with the browser version.

The formerly high barrier to entry for Web3 games has been lowered with the new implementation, allowing free play. The introduction of credit card payments has significantly reduced the complexity typically associated with Web3 games.

Product Details

Title: Captain Tsubasa -RIVALS-

Platform: PC (Browser Version) / App Store / Google Play

Recommended Devices: iOS 14.0 or later, Android 9.0 or later

Price: Free (with in-app purchases)

Official Website: https://tsubasa-rivals.com

X: https://twitter.com/TsubasaRivalsEN

Discord: https://discord.gg/captain-tsubasa-rivals

More info: https://www.blocksmithand.co.jp/en/news/133

≪About BLOCKSMITH&CO.≫

Company Name: BLOCKSMITH&Co.

President and CEO: Tetsuya Sanada

Establishment: April 1, 2022

Capital: 14,999,950 JPY

Head office: Roppongi Hills Mori Tower, 6-10-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo, 106-6122

Business: Development and distribution of products such as blockchain technology and crypto assets utilising NFTs

URL： https://www.blocksmithand.co.jp/en/

【SNS】

【Contact】

BLOCKSMITH＆Co. Contact

[email protected]

