"Captain Tsubasa -RIVALS-" Web3 game token "$TSUGT" is now listed on SBI Group's "BITPOINT" cryptocurrency exchange.
14 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET
TOKYO, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BLOCKSMITH&Co. announced the commencement of trading for the TSUBASA Governance Token ($TSUGT), associated with the Web3 game "Captain Tsubasa -RIVALS-," on the SBI Group's cryptocurrency exchange, "BITPOINT." The trading began today.
About the TSUBASA Governance Token ($TSUGT)
The TSUBASA Governance Token ($TSUGT) is the governance token for "Captain Tsubasa -RIVALS-." This token is designed and developed to strongly connect the operational team with the player community, fostering a cooperative environment in project development.
Benefits for $TSUGT Holders
Holders of $TSUGT can enjoy various benefits.
Examples:
- Invitations to closed fan meetings
- Exclusive NFTs for token holders
For more details on the TSUBASA Governance Token ($TSUGT), please refer to the following:
Whitepaper: https://captain-tsubasa-rivals.gitbook.io/en/tokens/token-types
More info: https://www.blocksmithand.co.jp/en/news/132
About BLOCKSMITH&Co.
Company Name: BLOCKSMITH&Co.
President and CEO: Tetsuya Sanada
Establishment: April 1, 2022
Capital: 14,999,950 JPY
Head office: Roppongi Hills Mori Tower, 6-10-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo, 106-6122
Business: Development and distribution of products such as blockchain technology and crypto assets utilising NFTs
URL：https://www.blocksmithand.co.jp/en/
SNS
- Linkedin：https://www.linkedin.com/company/blocksmithandco-en/
- Twitter：https://twitter.com/BLOCKSMITH_EN
Contact
BLOCKSMITH＆Co. Contact
[email protected]
