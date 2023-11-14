"Captain Tsubasa -RIVALS-" Web3 game token "$TSUGT" is now listed on SBI Group's "BITPOINT" cryptocurrency exchange.

TOKYO, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BLOCKSMITH&Co. announced the commencement of trading for the TSUBASA Governance Token ($TSUGT), associated with the Web3 game "Captain Tsubasa -RIVALS-," on the SBI Group's cryptocurrency exchange, "BITPOINT." The trading began today.

About the TSUBASA Governance Token ($TSUGT)

The TSUBASA Governance Token ($TSUGT) is the governance token for "Captain Tsubasa -RIVALS-." This token is designed and developed to strongly connect the operational team with the player community, fostering a cooperative environment in project development.

Benefits for $TSUGT Holders

Holders of $TSUGT can enjoy various benefits.

Examples:

Invitations to closed fan meetings

Exclusive NFTs for token holders

For more details on the TSUBASA Governance Token ($TSUGT), please refer to the following:

Whitepaper: https://captain-tsubasa-rivals.gitbook.io/en/tokens/token-types

More info: https://www.blocksmithand.co.jp/en/news/132

About BLOCKSMITH&Co.

Company Name: BLOCKSMITH&Co.

President and CEO: Tetsuya Sanada

Establishment: April 1, 2022

Capital: 14,999,950 JPY

Head office: Roppongi Hills Mori Tower, 6-10-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo, 106-6122

Business: Development and distribution of products such as blockchain technology and crypto assets utilising NFTs

URL： https://www.blocksmithand.co.jp/en/

SNS

Contact

BLOCKSMITH＆Co. Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE BLOCKSMITH&Co.