"Captain Tsubasa -RIVALS-" Web3 game token "$TSUGT" is now listed on SBI Group's "BITPOINT" cryptocurrency exchange.

BLOCKSMITH&Co.

14 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

TOKYO, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BLOCKSMITH&Co. announced the commencement of trading for the TSUBASA Governance Token ($TSUGT), associated with the Web3 game "Captain Tsubasa -RIVALS-," on the SBI Group's cryptocurrency exchange, "BITPOINT." The trading began today.

About the TSUBASA Governance Token ($TSUGT)

The TSUBASA Governance Token ($TSUGT) is the governance token for "Captain Tsubasa -RIVALS-." This token is designed and developed to strongly connect the operational team with the player community, fostering a cooperative environment in project development.

Benefits for $TSUGT Holders

Holders of $TSUGT can enjoy various benefits.

Examples:

  • Invitations to closed fan meetings
  • Exclusive NFTs for token holders

For more details on the TSUBASA Governance Token ($TSUGT), please refer to the following:
Whitepaper: https://captain-tsubasa-rivals.gitbook.io/en/tokens/token-types
More info: https://www.blocksmithand.co.jp/en/news/132

About BLOCKSMITH&Co.

Company Name: BLOCKSMITH&Co.
President and CEO: Tetsuya Sanada
Establishment: April 1, 2022
Capital: 14,999,950 JPY
Head office: Roppongi Hills Mori Tower, 6-10-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo, 106-6122
Business: Development and distribution of products such as blockchain technology and crypto assets utilising NFTs
URL：https://www.blocksmithand.co.jp/en/

Contact
BLOCKSMITH＆Co. Contact
[email protected] 

