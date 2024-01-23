"Captain Tsubasa -RIVALS-" Web3 Game's Governance Token Launched on Global Crypto Exchange Bitget

TOKYO, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks a significant milestone in the world of Web3 gaming with the listing of the TSUBASA Governance Token ($TSUGT) on the globally recognized cryptocurrency exchange, Bitget. Additionally, with this listing, following the initiation of transactions on cryptocurrency exchanges such as 'Kucoin', 'Gate.io', and 'MEXC', this becomes the fourth instance of service commencement.

"Captain Tsubasa -RIVALS-" offers a groundbreaking Web3 gaming experience where players can cultivate characters from the original "Captain Tsubasa" manga as NFTs and engage in competitive play with others. Many renowned investors in the Web3 space, including the globally recognized Web3 investor Animoca and the Web3 guild YGG, are involved in this project.

This token is an integral part of the "Captain Tsubasa -RIVALS-" game, a Web3 project inspired by the internationally celebrated soccer manga "Captain Tsubasa." The game is a collaborative effort developed by BLOCKSMITH&Co., a subsidiary of KLab Inc. and Mint Town, Co., Ltd.

The team behind "Captain Tsubasa -RIVALS-" at KLab Inc. is also renowned for their successful smartphone app "Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team," which has achieved over 45 million downloads.

The $TSUGT, now listed on Bitget, has already seen successful listings on other major exchanges such as Kucoin, Gate.io, and Japan's largest exchange, Bitpoint, where it reached a peak value of over $200M.

With its debut on Bitget, BLOCKSMITH&Co. is thrilled to extend the reach of "Captain Tsubasa -RIVALS-" to an even wider audience, further enhancing the game's accessibility and appeal worldwide.

More info: https://www.blocksmithand.co.jp/en/news/156

About BLOCKSMITH&Co.

Company Name: BLOCKSMITH&Co.

CEO: Tetsuya Sanada

Founded: April 1, 2022

Capital: 14,999,950 JPY

Location: 6-10-1 Roppongi, Minato, Tokyo, Roppongi Hills Mori Tower

Business: Development and distribution of products utilizing blockchain technology or cryptocurrency, NFTs.

Website: https://www.blocksmithand.co.jp/en/

SOURCE BLOCKSMITH&Co.