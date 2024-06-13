"Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team" 7th Anniversary Campaign: Season 1 Kicks Off with Limited Edition Superstars to Make a First Appearance in the Ultimate Anniversary Superstar Transfer
Jun 13, 2024, 03:10 ET
TOKYO, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team has celebrated its 7th anniversary since its release on June 13, 2024. To celebrate the 7th anniversary, events will be held as part of the 7th Anniversary Campaign: Season 1. See the original press release (https://www.klab.com/en/press/) for more information.
7th Anniversary: Big Thanks Present
Event Period: Thursday, June 13 16:00 until Saturday, August 31 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)
Login to the game during the event period to receive a new SSR Natureza wearing the latest Brazil National Team's official uniform, 100 Dreamballs, three 7th Anniversary: Selectable SSR Transfer Tickets (1 SSR selectable from 10 random players), and more.
*Please note that the event period is subject to change.
Up to 100 Transfers! - 7th Anniversary Big Thanks: 1 SSR European Player Guaranteed ~FREE 10-Player Transfer~
Event Period: Thursday, June 13 16:00 until Saturday, July 13 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)
This 10-Player Transfer can be done for free once a day during the event period for up to a total of 100 Transfers.
One SSR European player is guaranteed for each 10-Player Transfer.
7th Anniversary Big Thanks: Freely Selectable SSR European Player Guaranteed Free Transfer
Event Period: Thursday, June 13 16:00 until Saturday, July 13 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)
In this Transfer, users can select one European player to receive for free during the event period.
*This Transfer can only be used once during the event period.
7th Anniversary: Ultimate Anniversary Superstar Transfer
Event Period: Thursday, June 13 16:00 until Monday, July 1 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)
Karl Heinz Schneider and Hermann Kaltz debut as new players wearing the latest German National Team's kit.
Karl Heinz Schneider possesses the new Special Shot Skill, the Straight-Through Power Fire, and Hermann Kaltz possesses the new Special Pass Skill, the Hedgehog Ball-Keeping Pass.
One SSR player is guaranteed for each 10-Player Transfer.
*SP exchange enabled with a limit.
Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team
Supported OSes: Android™ 6.0+, iOS 12.0+, HarmonyOS 2.0+
Genre: Head-to-head football simulation game
Price: Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)
Supported Regions: Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China)
Official Website: https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/en
Official X Account: @tsubasaDT_en
Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/tsubasaDTen
Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTgOPO7kIQ35YzB7SBIQoWQ/
Official Discord Channel: https://discord.gg/6tyEs48
Copyright: ©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA
©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM
©KLabGames
Download here:
App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1293738123
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.captain283.global
AppGallery: https://appgallery.huawei.com/#/app/C105375049
SOURCE KLab Inc.
Share this article