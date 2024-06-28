"Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team" 7th Anniversary Campaign: Season 2 Kicks Off with the Ultimate Anniversary Superstar Transfer Featuring Limited Edition Superstars from the Brazil National Team

KLab Inc.

Jun 28, 2024, 03:10 ET

TOKYO, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team is currently holding the 7th Anniversary Campaign. See the original press release (https://www.klab.com/en/press/) for more information.

Up to 100 Transfers! - 7th Anniversary Big Thanks: 1 SSR Latin/North American Player Guaranteed FREE 10-Player Transfer

Event Period: Friday, June 28 16:00 until Wednesday, July 31 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)

This 10-Player Transfer can be done for free once a day during the event period for up to a total of 100 Transfers.

One SSR Latin or North American player is guaranteed for each 10-Player Transfer.

7th Anniversary Big Thanks: Freely Selectable SSR Latin/North American Player Guaranteed Free Transfer

Event Period: Friday, June 28 16:00 until Wednesday, July 31 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)

In this Transfer, users can select one Latin or North American player to receive for free during the event period.

*This Transfer can only be used once during the event period.

7th Anniversary: Ultimate Anniversary Superstar Transfer

Event Period: Friday, June 28 16:00 until Friday, July 12 13:59 (JST/UTC+9)

Rivaul and Roberto Hongo debut as new players wearing the latest Brazil National Team's kit in this Superstar Transfer.

New Special Skills
Rivaul: Full Metal Phantom & Beat-Up Volley (Shot)
Roberto Hongo: Legendary Drive Shot (Shot)

One SSR player is guaranteed for each 10-Player Transfer.
*SP exchange enabled with a limit.

The 7th Anniversary Dream Festival/Collection-Exclusive North or Latin American Player Pick-Up Transfer is also being held at the same time.

7th Anniversary: Big Thanks Present

Event Period: Thursday, June 13 16:00 until Saturday, August 31 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)

Login to the game during the event period to receive a new SSR Natureza wearing the latest Brazil National Team's official uniform, 100 Dreamballs, three 7th Anniversary: Selectable SSR Transfer Tickets (1 SSR selectable from 10 random players), and more.

*Please note that the event period is subject to change.

Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

Supported OSes:                                 Android™ 6.0+, iOS 12.0+, HarmonyOS 2.0+
Genre:                                                   Head-to-head football simulation game
Price:                                                    Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)
Supported Regions:                            Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China)
Official Website:                                  https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/en
Official X Account:                              @tsubasaDT_en
Official Facebook Page:                     https://www.facebook.com/tsubasaDTen
Official YouTube Channel:                  https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTgOPO7kIQ35YzB7SBIQoWQ/
Official Discord Channel:                   https://discord.gg/6tyEs48
Copyright:                                           ©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA
                                                             ©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM
                                                             © KLabGames

Download here:

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1293738123

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.captain283.global

AppGallery: https://appgallery.huawei.com/#/app/C105375049

SOURCE KLab Inc.

