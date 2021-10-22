"Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team" Dream Championship 2021 Final Regional Qualifiers Begin
Oct 22, 2021, 07:25 ET
TOKYO, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will hold the worldwide Dream Championship 2021 tournament. The in-game Online Qualifiers have come to a close and now it's time for the Final Regional Qualifiers to begin. See the original press release(https://www.klab.com/en/press/release/2021/1022/ctdt_dcs2021.html) for more information.
The top 8 ranked regional players from the Online Qualifiers will face off in five groups from all over the world. The matches will be streamed on YouTube Live and the top three players from each group will move on to the final tournament.
Schedule
Europe, Africa Group
Saturday, October 23 starting 17:00
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iEFiOrUSq5A
Asia, Oceania Group
Saturday, October 30 starting 17:00
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5uk8WumzbYE
Americas Group
Sunday, November 7 starting 07:00
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f9vTKLVsoaE
East Asia Group
Saturday, November 13 starting 16:00
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2nuekR51qjA
Japan Group
Saturday, November 20 starting 15:00
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NJ97wRTjcyk
*The livestreams will be viewable in real time and archived.
*The livestream date, time, and contents are subject to change without notice. The schedule is listed in JST (UTC+9).
Finals Overview
The top 15 players from the Final Regional Qualifiers and "FX|Daigo", the winner of Dream Championship 2020, will make up the 16 players who will compete in the Finals to decide who is No.1 in the world. More details will be announced on the official Dream Championship 2021 website.
Official Dream Championship 2021 Website:
https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/dcs/es/
Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team
Supported OSes: Android™ 4.4+, iOS 10.0+
* Not available on some devices.
Genre: Head-to-head football simulation game
Price: Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)
Supported Regions: Global
Official Website: https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/es
Official Twitter Account: @tsubasaDT_es
Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/tsubasaDTes
Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTgOPO7kIQ35YzB7SBIQoWQ/
Official Discord Channel: https://discord.gg/6tyEs48
Copyright: ©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA
©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM
© KLabGames
Download here
App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1293738123
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.captain283.global
SOURCE KLab Inc.
Share this article