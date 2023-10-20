"Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team" Follow & Repost to Win a Dream Championship 2023 Original T-Shirt

KLab Inc.

20 Oct, 2023, 03:10 ET

TOKYO, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will be holding the Final Regional Qualifiers for the Dream Championship 2023 from Saturday, October 21 to Saturday, November 4 to determine the number one player in the world. See the original press release (https://www.klab.com/en/press/) for more information.

The tournament will be livestreamed on YouTube, and a Dream Championship 2023 Final Regional Qualifier Stream Celebration Follow & Repost Campaign is being held on the official X account.

Dream Championship 2023 Final Regional Qualifier Stream Celebration Follow & Repost Campaign

Follow the official Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team X account (@tsubasaDT_en) and repost the relevant post for the chance to be one of the 60 winners worldwide (20 winners each week) that will be selected at random to receive a Dream Championship 2023 original T-shirt.

In the first round, participants can win an original T-shirt unique to this championship featuring Taro Misaki, the character representing the Japan/Asia/Oceania Tournament in the Final Regional Qualifiers.

How to Enter:
1. Follow the official Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team X account (@tsubasaDT_en)
2. Repost the relevant post made by the official X account

Campaign Period and Reward for Round 1:
Friday, October 20, 2023 from 16:00 until Sunday, October 22, 2023 23:59 (JST/UTC+9)
Dream Championship 2023 Original T-Shirt (Taro Misaki)
Total Number of Winners Worldwide: 20

Please check the official website for further details regarding this campaign.

Dream Championship 2023 Official Campaign Page:
https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/dcs/news/en/231020-cp1/

Dream Championship 2023 Overview

The Dream Championship is an official tournament for Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team hosted by KLab Inc. for players aged 18 years or older. The tournament will use the mobile game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team, which is available on the App Store, Google Play Store, and HUAWEI AppGallery.

The first Dream Championship was held in 2019 and this year marks its fifth installment which will be held exclusively online. The tournament was created as the ultimate chance for players to face off against strong opponents from all over the world to decide who is number one.

Dates (Based in JST/UTC+9)

Final Regional Qualifiers *Broadcast on YouTube Live

  • Japan/Asia/Oceania Tournament: Saturday, October 21, 2023 from 18:00 to 22:30
  • American Tournament: Sunday, October 29, 2023 from 9:00 to 13:30
  • Europe/Africa Tournament: Saturday, November 4, 2023 from 18:00 to 22:30

Dream Championship 2023 Finals *Broadcast on YouTube Live

  • Day 1: Saturday, November 18, 2023 from 16:30 to 22:35
  • Day 2: Sunday, November 19, 2023 from 17:00 to 22:00

Dream Championship 2023 Official Website:
https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/dcs/en/

Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

Supported OSes: Android™ 4.4+, iOS 11.0+, HarmonyOS 2.0+
Genre: Head-to-head football simulation game
Price: Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)
Supported Regions: Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China)
Official Website: https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/en
Official X Account: @tsubasaDT_en
Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/tsubasaDTen
Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTgOPO7kIQ35YzB7SBIQoWQ/
Official Discord Channel: https://discord.gg/6tyEs48
Copyright: ©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA, ©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM, © KLabGames

Download here:

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1293738123

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.captain283.global

AppGallery: https://appgallery.huawei.com/#/app/C105375049

SOURCE KLab Inc.

