CaptainGambling.com Relaunches in US with Sole Mission to Bring Clarity Around Gambling Legislation

SLIEMA, Malta, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GamblingHero.com has been relaunched as CaptainGambling as the company switches to providing timely, accurate information on the status of legal casino gambling in the United States, the company announced yesterday.

"Gambling continues to expand in America, but it can get a little tricky from state to state. People need the most reliable information available," said Bart Calendar, Editor at https://captaingambling.com. "Our site aims to be a one-stop resource for people trying to find out if they can gamble in their state, what they can gamble on, and what the legal restrictions are. Our belief is that it is easier to have a trusted source instead of searching around and trying to understand various legal statutes just because someone wants to have some fun."

CaptainGambling breaks down the current status of legal online gambling in the United States with state-by-state information. It is further split into three categories: sportsbook, online casinos, and online poker sites. In some states all three types of sites are legal, while in others only one or two types are legal. CaptainGambling will explain what the differences are between the sites, and which ones are legal in which states.

"The average gambler first wants to know if they can play blackjack or bet on a game in their state," Calendar said. "Given how quickly the market is changing, getting clear information on this is crucial. Then we move beyond that and provide independent information and answer specific questions relating to gambling on a state-by-state basis."

Also included are reviews of every sportsbook and online casino available to Americans. These reviews look at welcome bonuses, the kinds of gambling offered, and thorough tests of available casino apps. The goal, the company said, is to give United States gamblers a sense of their options so that they can make educated choices.

"We also have advice on strategies to play games so that people don't go to an online casino having no idea what to do," Calendar said. "These include tips on how to play poker, what's going on at various racetracks, and how to pick a game with a level of risk that the player is personally comfortable with."

The site is consistently updated as the rules and laws change in America. Laws are being passed quickly, and consumers need to know exactly what's going on where they live, the company said.

"We hope to be the best resource in America for anyone who wants to place a bet," Calendar said. "If a player wants to know what the laws are in their state, we want to be top of mind as the go-to source for accurate information."

SOURCE CaptainGambling

Related Links

https://www.captaingambling.com

