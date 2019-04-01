CaptainU and Dr Pepper Dallas Cup Announce Partnership

DALLAS, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CaptainU, a software recruiting platform connecting student-athletes and parents with college coaches, and the Dr Pepper Dallas Cup, the oldest and most prestigious international youth soccer tournament in the United States, are pleased to announce they are partnering for the Dr Pepper Dallas Cup's 40th anniversary tournament. The CaptainU platform provides the most comprehensive suite of recruiting tools for youth soccer athletes.

The CaptainU sponsorship supports Dr Pepper Dallas Cup's mission to enable athletes to play at the next level through athletic profiles and access to content and tools that boost their athletic development and exposure.

"We are very excited to partner with CaptainU for the 40th edition of the tournament," Dallas Cup Executive Director Andy Swift said. "As a tournament, we pride ourselves in providing our athletes platforms to showcase their talents, and we believe CaptainU perfectly fits the bill. CaptainU has the tools to further the growth and development of young players as they look ahead to the next chapter of their life, and we are thrilled to welcome them into the Dallas Cup family for 2019."

"We're excited to join forces with Dr Pepper Dallas Cup and give soccer players the ability to develop and play at the next level," said Bernie Taracevicz, GM of CaptainU. "Our vision has always been to assist athletes in earning collegiate soccer roster spots across all Divisions, and with the best high-school aged soccer players in the world at the Dr Pepper Dallas Cup, we are thrilled to offer our college recruiting network on a global stage."

The Dr Pepper Dallas Cup's 40th Anniversary Tournament will be played from April 14 to April 21, 2019. Opening day is headlined by a Gordon Jago Super Group triple-header at Cotton Bowl Stadium featuring Premier League sides Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC, La Liga's Villarreal CF, Liga MX's Tigres and CF Monterrey, and local side FC Dallas. Additional games will be played throughout the week, free of charge, at the Classic League Soccer Complex at Richland College, and MoneyGram Soccer Park in Northwest Dallas before concluding at Toyota Stadium in Frisco for "Championship Weekend". In total, 244 elite teams, representing 16 countries and five continents, will vie for the prestigious "Boot and Ball" championship trophies across ten age brackets. For tickets and more information, visit www.dallascup.com .

About Dr Pepper Dallas Cup:

Dr Pepper Dallas Cup is the oldest and most prestigious international youth soccer tournament in the United States. Consisting of age groups from U12 to U19, Dallas Cup averages more than 100,000 spectators during tournament week. Since its inception in 1980, Dallas Cup has hosted teams and referees from across 48 states, six continents and more than 100 countries. Follow Dallas Cup on Twitter, Facebook and on Instagram.

About CaptainU:

CaptainU empowers athletes to take their game to the next level through recruiting and discovery tools to connect with clubs, events and colleges. More than 3 million high school athletes, college coaches, club coaches and tournament directors use our tools to network, build relationships, and build championship teams. CaptainU was founded in 2008 and acquired by Stack Sports in 2017. To learn more about CaptainU, visit www.CaptainU.com .

