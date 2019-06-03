CaptainU Joins USA Cheer as "Official College Recruiting Sponsor"

DALLAS, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- USA Cheer is pleased to announce CaptainU as the "Official college recruiting software and resource sponsor of USA Cheer." This marks the first year that USA Cheer and CaptainU will work together to help athletes interested in cheering in college connect with the collegiate cheer and STUNT programs that are right for them. This new partnership focuses on further enhancements of the college recruiting experience and continues to bridge the gap between athletes, parents and college coaches.

"We're excited to sponsor USA Cheer and give high school cheerleading athletes the resources to compete at the collegiate level," said Bernie Taracevicz, General Manager of CaptainU. "Our mission has always been to assist athletes with the recruiting process to earn a collegiate spot and we believe our sponsorship provides cheerleading athletes and their parents a valuable member benefit."

With athletes receiving a free recruiting profile account as a benefit of their USA Cheer participation, this free CaptainU account enables athletes to post stunting and tumbling skills and academic info, as well as search for collegiate cheer and STUNT programs that best suit them. Additionally, CaptainU tools and resources help users connect directly with college coaches, as well as learn how to navigate what often seems like a confusing recruiting process.

"Providing quality benefits to our members and the cheer industry is a priority for USA Cheer," said USA Cheer Executive Director Lauri Harris. "The CaptainU sponsorship offers a valuable resource for our high school athletes who want to continue during their college years. This collaboration is a win-win for both organizations and, most importantly, will help student-athletes see all of the collegiate cheer opportunities available to them in an easier streamlined connection process."

Athletes with aspirations of cheering in college and their parents will be able to attend informational sessions at all USA Cheer recruiting combines and select National Championships. Topics covered will include: scholarship opportunities, recruiting timelines, initial eligibility, and more. CaptainU personnel will be on hand to help athletes get the most out of the recruiting process and utilize the tools necessary to take the next step in their collegiate careers.

About CaptainU:

CaptainU empowers athletes to take their game to the next level through recruiting and discovery tools to connect with clubs, events and colleges. More than 3 million high school athletes, college coaches, club coaches and tournament directors use CaptainU tools to network, build relationships, and build championship teams. CaptainU was founded in 2008 and acquired by Stack Sports, the global sports technology leader, in 2017. To learn more about CaptainU, visit www.CaptainU.com .

About USA Cheer:

The USA Federation for Sport Cheering is a not-for-profit organization and is the national governing body for all disciplines of cheerleading. USA Cheer exists to serve the entire cheer community, including club cheering (All Star), traditional school based cheer programs and the new sport of STUNT. USA Cheer has three primary objectives: help grow and develop interest and participation in Cheer throughout the United States; promote safety and safety education for cheer in the United States; and represent the United States of America in international cheer competitions.

