CapTech Announced As Presenting Sponsor Of Sixth Annual Atlanta Moon Ride

"Servant leadership is a key part of our culture at CapTech. We are passionate about engaging the communities where we work and live in a meaningful way," said Boyd Christian, Director and Atlanta Office Lead at CapTech. "The Atlanta Moon Ride has become an event that is the heartbeat of Atlanta and Midtown, and there is no worthier cause than Bert's Big Adventure. We are so proud to be involved."

"We're thrilled to partner with Atlanta Moon Ride to support the families served by Bert's Big Adventure, as well as making this event a fun-filled evening for the riding participants and the Atlanta community," added Kevin McQueen, CapTech's CEO.

This sixth annual nighttime cruise will start and end at Piedmont Park, taking participants on a scenic and traffic-free route through some of Atlanta's favorite neighborhoods by moonlight. Tickets start at $35 and include an official Atlanta Moon Ride presented by CapTech t-shirt, entry to the festival pre-party, and the 6-mile bike ride.

All proceeds from the Atlanta Moon Ride presented by CapTech will support the work of local charity Bert's Big Adventure. Bert's Big Adventure is a nonprofit organization that provides a magical, all-expenses-paid, five-day journey to Walt Disney World® for children with chronic and terminal illnesses and their families. Since 2013, Atlanta Moon Ride has raised over $200,000 for this wonderful cause.

To learn more and register, please visit http://atlantamoonride.com.

About Atlanta Moon Ride presented by CapTech

The first night-cycling event of its kind to be introduced to Atlanta, the Atlanta Moon Ride presented by CapTech is a 6-mile bike ride through some of the city's coolest neighborhoods. Established in 2013, the Atlanta Moon Ride allows bike enthusiasts to ride at night without having to battle traffic. All proceeds benefit local nonprofit organization, Bert's Big Adventure. For more information, please visit www.atlantamoonride.com or follow us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/atlantamoonride), Twitter (www.twitter.com/atlantamoonride) and Instagram (www.instagram.com/atlantamoonride/)

Media Contact: Hayley Markowitz / 404.792.3841 / hayley@premieragencyinc.com

About CapTech

CapTech is a national IT management consulting firm that bridges the gap between business and technology. We partner with some of the world's most successful companies to design, develop, and manage technical and digital solutions that delight customers, drive insights, and meet strategic objectives. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, CapTech has locations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Columbus (Ohio), Denver, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C. To learn about career opportunities for technical and creative consulting talent in CapTech's Atlanta office, visit www.captechconsulting.com.

Media Contact: Emily Krause / 804.615-3712 / ekrause@captechconsulting.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/captech-announced-as-presenting-sponsor-of-sixth-annual-atlanta-moon-ride-300642584.html

SOURCE CapTech

Related Links

http://www.captechconsulting.com

