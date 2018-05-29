CapTech Announces Partnership With Scheller College of Business at Georgia Tech Business Analytics Center

"The Business Analytics Center serves as a platform for business analytics efforts, bringing together organizations, thought leaders, talented students, and world-class, interdisciplinary faculty at Georgia Tech to educate and exchange best practices for applying analytics to solve business problems," said Ramon Matos, a senior manager in CapTech's Atlanta Office. "We are very excited to join this innovative network, as well as meet and engage with the student talent."

"The Business Analytics Center is proud of its partnership with our Executive Council members and the exchange of knowledge that it affords. We are delighted to welcome CapTech as one of our generous industry partners and Executive Council members," said Dr. Sri Narasimhan, IT Management Professor and Faculty Co-Director of the Business Analytics Center.

"Executive Council partners are key contributors to our center's mission – including the annual Scheller College of Business Analytics Forum and the Business Analytics Best Practices Breakfast series. Our partners help shape the organization, develop future leaders in analytics, and provide benefits to our communities through experiential learning opportunities for our students, event participation, and networking opportunities," said Keith Werle, Managing Director of the Business Analytics Center.

Executive Council partners engage with analytics students in George Tech Scheller College of Business' MBA and MS Analytics programs and provide top business analytics talent with internships and full-time positions, as well as practicum course projects and guest lectures.

About CapTech: CapTech (www.captechconsulting.com) is a national IT management consulting firm that bridges the gap between business and technology. We partner with some of the world's most successful companies to design, develop, and manage technical and digital solutions that delight customers, drive insights, and meet strategic objectives. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, CapTech has locations in Atlanta, Baltimore, Charlotte, Chicago, Columbus (Ohio), Denver, Orlando, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C.

About the Business Analytics Center at Scheller College of Business: The Business Analytics Center serves as a platform for business analytics efforts, bringing together organizations, analytics thought leaders, talented students, and a world-class, interdisciplinary faculty at Georgia Tech to educate and exchange best practices for applying analytics to solve business problems.

About Georgia Tech Scheller College of Business

Georgia Tech Scheller College of Business is located in Atlanta, home to 17 of the nation's Fortune 500 companies, and is strategically centered in the world-renowned Technology Square district. This positioning at the intersection of business and technology provides students with an unparalleled opportunity to learn in one of the nation's premier high-tech business centers. The College offers globally-recognized, highly-ranked business programs including full-time, evening, and executive MBA degrees, undergraduate and Ph.D. degrees, and executive education programs. Interdisciplinary centers and programs encourage collaboration in research, teaching, and experiential learning within Georgia Tech in some of today's most sought-after arenas including sustainability, business analytics, leadership, ethics, innovation, entrepreneurship, supply chain, international business, and more. In partnership with several Georgia Tech Colleges, Scheller College offers joint MS degrees in Quantitative and Computational Finance and Business Analytics. Non-degree programs provide executives and professionals with company-specific and open enrollment offerings in areas such as digital disruption, innovation management, supply chain, business analytics and Lean Six Sigma for continued learning. More information can be found at www.scheller.gatech.edu

