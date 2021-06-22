CapTech Welcomes Golf Ambassadors Austin Ernst and Lilia Vu

"I'm excited to join the CapTech team – one that values surfacing insight from data as much as I do," said Ernst. Tweet this

Austin Ernst boasts three victories and 27 Top 10 finishes across her eight-year professional career. She placed first at the LPGA Drive On Championship in Ocala, Florida, earlier this year. Austin is among the world's Top 30 professional women's golfers and is 7th in the Solheim Cup standings, which ranks the top professional women's golfers in the United Sates.

"I'm excited to join the CapTech team – one that values surfacing insight from data as much as I do," said Ernst. "Approaching my game from an analytical perspective has taken it to the next level."

Lilia Vu is the top-ranked American and overall 3rd ranked golfer on the Symetra Tour, the LPGA's developmental tour. She boasts three Top 10 finishes in 2021, including a victory at the Garden City Charity Classic in May.

"I'm grateful for CapTech's support, especially this early in my career. CapTech understands what it means to find joy in challenges, and I try to have fun whenever I play golf. We work perfectly together," said Vu.

Austin and Lilia join a talented Golf Ambassador team which includes PGA TOUR professional golfers Brandt Snedeker, Harris English, J.T. Poston, and Patton Kizzire; PGA TOUR Champions professional Joe Durant, and PGA TOUR caddie Eric Larson.

About CapTech

CapTech is a national consulting firm that helps clients grow efficient, successful businesses. We do so by bringing the data, systems, and ingenuity organizations need to stay ahead and transform what's possible in a changing world. Here, we're master builders, creators, and problem solvers who find inspiration in the unknown and enjoy getting our hands dirty as we design solutions for each client. Across industries and business goals, we fuse technical depth and analytical prowess with creative savvy to ignite innovation and move business forward. This drive helps each organization use technology, management, and insight to turn ideas into action. Together, we create outcomes that exceed the expected — which is one of the reasons we've been on the Inc. 500/5000 list for over a decade. Learn more about CapTech at captechconsulting.com .

Media Contact:

Mary Everette Cann,

CapTech,

917-923-6673,

[email protected]

SOURCE CapTech

Related Links

http://www.captechconsulting.com

