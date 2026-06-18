Captello Launches Event Intelligence Platform to Transform Event Performance

DALLAS, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Captello, the lead capture system of record for enterprise event programs, today announced the launch of its Event Intelligence Platform, designed to help organizations of all sizes turn events into high-impact, predictable sources of meetings, pipeline, and measurable ROI. The platform enriches attendee, exhibitor, sponsor, and speaker data into actionable intelligence profiles, enabling teams to prioritize engagement and make data-driven decisions before, during, and after events.

In a landscape where events are increasingly expensive and complex, Captello's Event Intelligence Platform provides a clearer picture of who matters most and why. By cross-referencing event data with customers, partners, and target accounts, the platform enables marketing, sales, and event teams to focus on high-value audiences and engage them early. Enriched insights are seamlessly synced with CRM and marketing automation systems, ensuring teams arrive at events with a calendar full of pre-booked meetings with priority accounts.

"Event data without intelligence is just information," said Nassir Jamal, CTO of Captello. "Our Event Intelligence Platform transforms that data into actionable insights, giving teams the confidence to engage the right people at the right time and ultimately drive measurable results from every interaction."

The platform also supports strategic decision-making for event planning. Teams can identify which events to invest in, which to scale back, and which may not deliver ROI, helping optimize resources while ensuring maximum impact. When integrated with Captello's Meeting Management solutions and outbound messaging capabilities, Event Intelligence enables pre-event outreach, personalized engagement, and real-time follow-up, increasing conversion rates and pipeline growth.

Ryan Schefke, CEO of Captello, added, "Events are no longer just marketing touchpoints—they're revenue opportunities. With Event Intelligence, organizations can turn what was previously manual and reactive into a proactive, measurable strategy that strengthens relationships and delivers clear ROI."

Key Features of Captello's Event Intelligence Platform Include:

Actionable Lead Profiles: Automatically enrich attendee, exhibitor, sponsor, and speaker data to provide full context for prioritization.

Automatically enrich attendee, exhibitor, sponsor, and speaker data to provide full context for prioritization. Pre-Event Prioritization: Identifies high-value accounts and enables targeted engagement before the event begins.

Identifies high-value accounts and enables targeted engagement before the event begins. Integrated Workflows sync enriched data with CRM and marketing automation systems for seamless execution.

sync enriched data with CRM and marketing automation systems for seamless execution. Data-Driven Event Planning offers insights to guide event investment and resource allocation decisions.

offers insights to guide event investment and resource allocation decisions. Pipeline and ROI Measurement tracks the impact of events on revenue, enabling informed reporting and optimization.

Captello's Event Intelligence Platform positions organizations to maximize the effectiveness of every event, improve team efficiency, and accelerate the path from engagement to conversion.

About Captello

Captello is the lead capture system of record for enterprise event programs, connecting every event interaction to attributable pipeline. As the system of record for third-party events, Captello captures every conversation, meeting, and activation across trade shows, conferences, and field programs – and routes it to Salesforce with AI-powered insights that align Sales, Marketing, and Events. Captello delivers unrivaled world-class support and enterprise-grade security. Visit captello.com to learn more.

SOURCE Captello