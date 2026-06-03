Captello Launches AI-Powered Conversation Intelligence with Enterprise-Grade Compliance

DALLAS, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Captello, the leading platform for event lead capture, meeting management, and engagement solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its innovative Conversation Intelligence feature. This cutting-edge AI-powered solution will revolutionize how event professionals capture, analyze, and follow up on conversations during live events and meetings, helping them close deals faster and make more informed decisions.

Event technology has been evolving at a rapid pace, but the challenge of capturing and utilizing valuable in-person conversations has remained largely unsolved…until now. With Captello's new Conversation Intelligence feature, event organizers, sales teams, and exhibitors can record and transcribe live meetings and booth conversations with complete compliance and accuracy.

Unlocking Real-Time Insights from Every Conversation

The power of Captello's Conversation Intelligence lies in its ability to provide instant access to real-time insights. By leveraging advanced AI algorithms, Captello automatically transcribes conversations and produces concise summaries, extracting key points, action items, and next steps. This process eliminates the need for manual note-taking and ensures no crucial details are missed.

"As events increasingly drive sales and revenue, real-time intelligence is key to staying competitive. Our new AI-driven solution gives event professionals the ability to instantly capture actionable insights from their conversations, allowing them to respond swiftly, follow up effectively, and close more deals." - Ryan Schefke, CEO of Captello.

Secure Recording and Compliance

Captello Conversation Intelligence incorporates compliance-focused controls designed to help organizations meet applicable data privacy and recording regulations. Captello's solution captures live event conversations with complete transparency, offering features like speaker diarization and automatic transcription.

"Data privacy and security are at the heart of everything we do at Captello. Our solution ensures that event professionals can capture critical conversations securely and use that data responsibly, all while maintaining compliance with industry regulations." -Nassir Jamal, CTO of Captello.

AI-Powered Actionable Insights

Once the conversation is recorded and transcribed, Captello AI produces summaries and identifies critical action items, including potential buying signals, next steps, and follow-up priorities. This helps sales teams act on leads immediately after each conversation, drastically reducing the time between engagement and conversion.

Smarter Follow-Ups, Faster Conversions

With the integration of conversation intelligence, sales teams can better prioritize their leads, follow up with precision, and ensure that every interaction is personalized to the attendee's needs and interests. By delivering these insights in real-time, Captello accelerates the sales cycle and boosts ROI for event-driven strategies.

A Seamless, Integrated Solution

Captello's Conversation Intelligence integrates effortlessly with its demand generation platform for events, which includes lead capture, meeting management, engagement and networking solutions, and enterprise analytics. This integration ensures that sales teams and event professionals have everything they need in one unified platform, enabling enterprises with a revenue operating system for events.

"Events are increasingly becoming a driving force in demand generation, and Captello AI helps companies streamline their processes and convert leads faster. With Conversation Intelligence, we're giving event teams the edge they need to outperform their competition." - Ryan Schefke, CEO at Captello

About Captello

Captello is an end-to-end demand generation platform for events, designed to maximize event pipeline and ROI. Trusted for decades by global enterprises, it offers solutions for lead capture, event engagement, meeting management, and follow-ups…all within a unified platform.

Captello eliminates data fragmentation and delays, capturing and enriching event data to provide a complete view of engagement, conversations, and lead activity. With over 6,000 integrations, Captello streamlines workflows, enhances follow-ups, and turns every interaction into actionable insights that drive measurable ROI. For more information, visit www.captello.com.

SOURCE Captello