Every Booth Records Activity. Captello Proves Revenue.

The Next Generation of Captello Is Here: Bringing lead capture, meetings, activations, and event revenue intelligence in The Only Event-to-Revenue Intelligence Platform.

DALLAS, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Captello, the lead capture system of record for enterprise event programs, today announced the next generation of its platform, alongside a completely rebuilt website, captello.com. The release consolidates lead capture, data enrichment, meeting management, activations, and revenue intelligence into one system that connects every event interaction to attributable pipeline.

The announcement lands on a hard truth about the events category. Most event technology is very good at recording that something happened. A badge was scanned. A booth was visited. A session was attended. Recording activity is not the same as proving revenue, and the gap between the two is where enterprise event budgets go to die. Third-party research puts the cost in plain numbers: 79% of event leads never receive any follow-up (CEIR, via 391 Advantage), 58% of event marketers lose leads to inefficient capture, and 47% struggle to integrate event data into their CRM (EMS25 white paper).

"For years this industry has settled for proof of activity. A scan, a check-in, a headcount. None of it tells a CFO or CMO what the event returned. The next generation of Captello is here because we brought it. We were the first to bring it, and we are the only ones bringing all of it together. We built the platform around one question: what did this event do for revenue? Captello answers it end to end, from the enriched lead to the booked meeting to the closed pipeline sitting in your CRM."

Ryan Schefke • Chief Executive Officer, Captello

The Four Pillars of the Next Generation

Lead Capture. The award-winning solution bridges Universal Lead Capture, Data Enrichment, 365 Lead Capture, and Connexions. IntelliScan™ intelligently scans a badge, business card, QR code, badge photo, LinkedIn profile code, or contact details written on paper, with a single-tap so the rep never picks a mode. The Captello Proprietary 5-Layer Enrichment Engine draws on the Captello Enrichment Network of 125+ data providers to deliver up to 98% match rate, and capture works offline, syncing the moment connectivity returns.

Meeting Management. Pre-event booking, on-floor coordination, post-event follow-up, and meeting-to-pipeline attribution. Meeting Management runs as its own discipline inside the platform, with a dedicated go-to-market track, because a meeting is the fastest measurable step between a conversation and a forecast.

Activations & Engagement. 60+ turnkey activations and games, Rewards & Prizes spanning 250+ international gift-card brands, and Event Marketing built to pull qualified traffic into the booth rather than counting the people who wandered past it.

Event Revenue Intelligence. The pillar the next generation is built to fill. Revelation™, Dashboards & Reports, CapChat, and ROI Attribution turn captured interactions into cost per lead, revenue per lead, pipeline influence, and forecast, measured end to end rather than estimated after the fact. Event Intelligence completes the pillar at the front end, taking the guesswork out of pre-event preparation so every event is engineered as a revenue machine before the doors open.

The Parallel Track: Event Operations

Running in parallel to the four pillars, Captello's Event Operations track serves show organizers, registration providers, and corporate event teams. EventGen (registration, check-in, & session access control), Premium Lead Capture, and EventNexus (attendee app) give organizers a monetizable, exhibitor and sponsor-facing event program. Enterprise exhibitors and the organizers who host them run on the same system of record, which is precisely why the data reconciles.

"'Is here' is the most important part of that phrase. Captello is not reacting to the next generation of event marketing. We are the ones who brought it, and we did not bring it as a feature list. Lead capture is our bread and butter, meeting management stands on its own, and event revenue intelligence ties every one of those interactions back to the number leadership actually asks about. Everybody in this category can say pipeline. We can show it. See the whole picture at captello.com."

Brad Froese • Vice President of Marketing, Captello

Proof, Not Positioning

Captello customers have already measured what the platform's approach produces:

$6.6M in pipeline influence proven from a single event, with $13,323 in revenue per lead and $141.10 cost per lead measured in Revelation™ (EXHIBITORLIVE)

in pipeline influence proven from a single event, with in revenue per lead and cost per lead measured in Revelation™ (EXHIBITORLIVE) 195,947 leads captured at a single show, and $250,000+ in incremental license revenue for the organizer in year one (IBC)

leads captured at a single show, and in incremental license revenue for the organizer in year one (IBC) 400% lift in booth lead capture using activations, and 90% conversion from an extended booth visit to a lead (IAEE Expo! Expo!)

lift in booth lead capture using activations, and conversion from an extended booth visit to a lead (IAEE Expo! Expo!) 94 meetings held against a roughly 100-meeting goal with zero conflicts , a 60%+ reduction in administrative workload, and near-total meeting-space utilization, a 30-40% lift over the industry average (Bosch Rexroth)

meetings held against a roughly 100-meeting goal with , a reduction in administrative workload, and near-total meeting-space utilization, a lift over the industry average (Bosch Rexroth) 7,110 leads captured by Caterpillar at ConExpo, and 263 high-quality leads captured by four reps at HubSpot INBOUND despite a restrictive venue system

The platform carries 9,000+ CRM, marketing-automation, and system integrations, supports up to 75 languages, and is backed by SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001, and GDPR compliance with enterprise SSO. Captello is a 3-time MUSE Award winner, Voted Buyer's Choice, and a 3-time Inc. 5000 honoree, ranked #150 among the fastest-growing private software companies in the U.S. in 2025.

Availability

The next generation of Captello is live now, with additional capabilities rolling out through the remainder of the year. See the platform at captello.com, or request a demo at captello.com/demo.

About Captello

Captello is the lead capture system of record for enterprise event programs, connecting every event interaction to attributable pipeline. As the system of record for third-party events, Captello captures every conversation, meeting, and activation across trade shows, conferences, and field programs, and routes it to your CRM with AI-powered insights that align Sales, Marketing, and Events. A profitable company trusted by AT&T, IBM, Amazon, GE, Philips, and Thomson Reuters, Captello delivers world-class support and enterprise-grade security.

SOURCE Captello