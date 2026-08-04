Captello Launches Healthcare Database, Turning Every Provider Interaction Into Provable Revenue

A new enrichment layer for the only event-to-revenue intelligence platform delivers NPI lookup, 6.8 million verified U.S. providers, and clinical intelligence, so healthcare event teams can reach the right provider and attribute the pipeline. Available immediately.

DALLAS, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Captello, the only event-to-revenue intelligence platform, today announced the Captello Healthcare Database, a new enrichment layer for Captello's proprietary Enrichment Engine built specifically for the companies that sell to health care professionals (HCPs). With it, a single badge scan on the show floor returns a complete, verified provider record, including the National Provider Identifier (NPI), the right specialty, and deliverable emails, in real time, so every healthcare lead becomes pipeline the moment it is captured.

Generalist contact data was never built for healthcare. A provider's name and hospital are not enough: without the NPI, the correct specialty, and a deliverable email, the record stalls and the follow-up never happens. The cost of that gap is well documented. Up to 79 percent of event leads never receive any follow-up at all (CEIR), and 78 percent of buyers purchase from the first responder (Lead Connect). For teams selling into healthcare, a bounced or misidentified record is not a lost contact; it is lost revenue.

The Captello Healthcare Database spans 6.8 million verified U.S. healthcare providers, 11 million executive contacts, 220,000 physician groups, and 9,000 hospitals, plus 190,000 clinics, 18,000 imaging centers, 12,000 surgery centers, and billions of medical and prescription claims. Coverage reaches 89 specialties across 269 healthcare events, from AAOS and ASCO to AAD, matched to the shows exhibitors actually work.

"Healthcare marketers have trusted Captello to run their most important events for years, and they kept telling us the same thing: the hardest part is not capturing the lead, it is reaching the right provider afterward. Our mission has always been to help teams create and attribute revenue to their events. The Healthcare Database is the natural next step. We are now equipping the people who trust us with the exact data they need to turn a badge scan into a booked meeting, and a booked meeting into pipeline they can prove." Ryan Schefke, Chief Executive Officer, Captello

NPI lookup at the center of every record. The moment a provider's badge is scanned, the database matches on specialty and location and resolves the provider to their unique ten-digit National Provider Identifier, the identifier that anchors every healthcare record and de-duplicates every future match. From that anchor, Captello returns up to a total of 110 provider fields. 23 identity and contact fields, including a verified email with 98 percent deliverability refreshed monthly and a direct phone that reaches the provider rather than a switchboard, alongside 87 clinical-intelligence fields spanning prescribing, procedures (CPT and HCPCS), EHR and EMR systems, and Medicare participation, plus 326 facility-level fields. Records are multi-step verified, refreshed on a 30-day cycle, and compliant with CASL and GDPR, backed by SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 certifications, so enriched provider data is ready for compliant outreach the instant a badge is scanned.

"The hard part was never the lookup itself. It was making the lookup invisible. A rep scans a badge exactly the way they always have, and the provider is resolved against NPI in near real-time. Nobody has to learn anything new." Nassir Jamal, Chief Technology Officer, Captello

Where point tools stop at capturing a name, Captello captures every conversation, meeting, and activation and routes it to the CRM as attributable pipeline. The healthcare layer joins the same Captello Enrichment Engine and its network of 125+ data sources that customers already run, so there is no new workflow to learn, and every enriched provider flows straight into the revenue attribution that finance actually asks for. It is the difference between reporting activity and proving revenue.

The Captello Healthcare Database is available immediately as an add-on to the Captello Enrichment Engine. To see the full coverage and request a demo, visit captello.com/healthcare-database.

About Captello

Captello is the lead capture system of record for enterprise event programs, connecting every event interaction to attributable pipeline. As the system of record for third-party events, Captello captures every conversation, meeting, and activation across trade shows, conferences, and field programs, and routes it to your CRM with AI-powered insights that align Sales, Marketing, and Events. A profitable company trusted by AT&T, IBM, Amazon, GE, Philips, and Thomson Reuters, Captello delivers world-class support and enterprise-grade security.

SOURCE Captello