Captello Leads the Way in Lead Capture and Retrieval Solutions on G2

DALLAS, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Captello, a top provider of innovative lead capture and demand generation solutions for events, continues to solidify its position as a market leader in lead retrieval, as demonstrated by its dominant performance on G2. With an exceptional track record of customer satisfaction and industry recognition, Captello continues to exceed expectations in key metrics, including customer satisfaction, ease of use, and overall market presence, setting itself apart from its competitors.

Unmatched Customer Satisfaction and Ease of Use

Customers have consistently rated the platform with impressive satisfaction scores. According to G2, Captello holds a remarkable score of 9.6 for ease of use and 9.3 for meeting requirements, outshining its competitors. These scores reflect Captello's user-friendly interface, seamless integration capabilities, and its ability to fulfill customer needs with precision and efficiency.

Customer Success That Drives Business Impact

With a 92% likelihood of recommendation and 9.6/10 rating for overall satisfaction, Captello's clients acclaim the platform's ability to streamline lead capture and boost event performance. Users appreciate how easy it is to implement and use Captello at events, with its simplicity contributing to faster setup times and fewer obstacles.

The platform's ability to support organizations in capturing high-quality leads quickly and accurately translates to improved conversion rates and better ROI from events. From large conferences to smaller trade shows, Captello empowers businesses to engage attendees in a deeper way, maximize their lead generation efforts, and secure more meetings before, during, and after events, improving trade show ROI and making it easier to report success across all events.

Outstanding Customer Support

Captello's customers express significant satisfaction with the quality of support they receive. With a top score of 9.6/10, users highlight the responsive and knowledgeable support team that's always ready to assist with any issues or questions. Captello's commitment to ensuring smooth operations for every event is reflected in its Ease of Doing Business score of 9.4, showing that Captello is a partner that goes above and beyond.

Why Captello Stands Out

In comparison to its competitors, Captello offers a comprehensive solution that outperforms in several areas. Captello is not just another lead capture tool; it's an end-to-end demand generation solution that encompasses every aspect of the lead lifecycle. From lead generation to enrichment, engagement, and post-event analytics, Captello ensures that every stage is optimized for maximum impact. This holistic approach empowers businesses to capture, act on, and convert leads more efficiently than ever before.

Ease of Use : Captello's user-friendly platform allows for quick deployment and efficient lead capture, making it the preferred choice for event organizers and sales teams.





Customer Support : With a high score for customer support quality, Captello ensures users receive the help they need when they need it most.





Proven Impact on ROI: Businesses that use Captello see measurable success in terms of lead capture efficiency and improved event outcomes.

Captello's competitive advantages make it the go-to choice for organizations looking to maximize lead generation and event success. As Captello continues to build on its achievements, it remains poised to redefine the future of lead capture.

About Captello

Captello is a leading provider of event technology solutions, specializing in lead capture, meeting management, data orchestration, and engagement solutions that drive business outcomes. By combining cutting-edge technology with user-friendly interfaces, Captello empowers event professionals to capture, enrich, and act on critical data in real time, ensuring meaningful interactions and measurable success.

