Captello Named to the Inc. 5000 for the Third Consecutive Year, Climbing to No. 121 Among U.S. Software Companies

A 29-position climb in the software category and a third straight appearance on Inc.'s ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

DALLAS, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Captello, the only event-to-revenue-intelligence platform, has been named to the Inc. 5000 for the third consecutive year. Captello ranks No. 121 among the fastest-growing private software companies in the United States, up 29 positions from No. 150 in 2025, and No. 57 in the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metro.

What the growth reflects

The Inc. 5000 ranks private U.S. companies on three-year revenue growth. The 2026 list measures growth from 2022 to 2025, against a different field of 5,000 companies than the 2025 list, which measured 2021 to 2024.

On a ranking built entirely on revenue growth, a company's position is a downstream measure of its customers. Captello's standing among software companies, up from No. 150 to No. 121 and forward again in Dallas-Fort Worth, reflects enterprise event teams adopting the platform, renewing on it, and moving more of their event programs onto it year over year.

That growth has come from continuous investment in the platform to serve those teams better, most recently the next generation of Captello released in 2026. The company measures its progress the same way its customers do, by the pipeline its events can prove.

Captello's full 2026 standing:

U.S. software companies: No. 121

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metro: No. 57

Texas: No. 157

Inc. 5000 overall: No. 1,436

"Three consecutive years on the Inc. 5000 is a milestone we share with our customers and our team. Growth like this happens when event teams trust Captello with more of their programs each year, and when the people here keep building for them. We are proud of the recognition, and more focused on what it asks of us next: to keep proving that events can be measured in revenue, not just activity."

Ryan Schefke, Chief Executive Officer, Captello

What is driving the growth

Captello is the only event-to-revenue intelligence platform, unifying lead capture, data enrichment, meeting management, activations, and revenue intelligence in one system. Across trade shows, conferences, and field programs, every interaction is captured, enriched, and attributed to revenue, then routed to the CRM as pipeline a marketing leader can defend.

That single system is what enterprise event programs have been buying:

Lead capture: Universal Lead Capture and Connexions, capturing every conversation online and offline.

Data enrichment: the Captello Proprietary 5-Layer Enrichment Engine, drawing on the Captello Enrichment Network of 125+ data providers for up to a 98% match rate.

Meeting management: pre-event, during, and post-event booking with on-floor management and meeting-to-pipeline attribution.

Activations and engagement: 60+ activations and games that turn booth traffic into qualified conversations.

Event revenue intelligence: Pre-Event Intelligence, Revelation™, and ROI attribution that connect spend to closed pipeline.

The platform carries 9,000+ CRM, marketing-automation, and system integrations, supports up to 75 languages, and is backed by SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001, and GDPR compliance with enterprise SSO. A profitable company trusted by the Fortune 500, Captello is a 3-time MUSE Award winner and Voted Buyer's Choice.

"Growth like this follows a category shift. Event budgets face more scrutiny than they ever have, and the teams that keep those budgets are the ones who can attribute pipeline to the booth, the meeting, and the conversation. That is the entire reason Captello exists."

Brad Froese, Vice President of Marketing, Captello

Captello continues to invest in the platform and to expand across enterprise event programs, with the same focus that has defined it from the start: turning event activity into measurable revenue for its customers.

About the Inc. 5000

The Inc. 5000 is Inc. magazine's annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America, ordered by percentage revenue growth over a three-year period. Companies on the 2026 list are ranked on revenue growth from 2022 to 2025.

To qualify, companies must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent, must have been generating revenue by March 31, 2022, and must have posted at least $100,000 in revenue in 2022 and at least $2 million in revenue in 2025. All honorees pass Inc.'s editorial review. Complete results are available at inc.com/inc5000.

About Captello

Captello is the lead capture system of record for enterprise event programs, connecting every event interaction to attributable pipeline. As the system of record for third-party events, Captello captures every conversation, meeting, and activation across trade shows, conferences, and field programs, and routes it to your CRM with AI-powered insights that align Sales, Marketing, and Events. A profitable company trusted by AT&T, IBM, Amazon, GE, Philips, and Thomson Reuters, Captello delivers world-class support and enterprise-grade security.

SOURCE Captello