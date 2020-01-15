Capterra Customer Reviews: Transcepta Receives Rave Reviews for Customer Service!

The reviews represent numerous industries, from retail, manufacturing, higher education, software, state and local government, and wholesale distribution.

Here are some samples of Transcepta reviews:

"The fact that the effort to set up and onboard our suppliers was managed by the Transcepta team was a big plus." In addition, the variety of ways that a supplier may submit their invoices for processing makes it easier to get supplier participation."

Director IT Systems

Trucking/Railroad, Transcepta: 2+ years

"Transcepta is a very cost-effective tool and it's free to the supplier! This software is great for companies looking to automate and reduce the number of touchpoints when processing AP invoices."

Finance Director

IT Services, Transcepta: 2+ years

"We are able to provide a tool to our suppliers that is user-friendly. The customer service is excellent. The process is smooth and stable, ensuring a faster cycle time (for invoice processing) versus the standard process (invoices sent via email)."

AP Manager

Construction, Transcepta: 2+ years

Shan Haq, VP of Transcepta Corporate Strategy and Development, says Transcepta's Procure-to-Pay platform connects customers with their supply chains in every industry. He says, "Transcepta automates procurement and accounts payable processes and provides predictive analytics, enabling organizations to reduce costs, communicate more effectively, and make better decisions."

About Transcepta

Transcepta's Intelligent Procure-to-Pay Solution helps Procurement and AP teams improve efficiency with smart E-Procurement, AP Automation, Supply-Chain Management, and Advanced Spend and Invoice Analytics tools. Every day, thousands of companies and their suppliers access the Transcepta Network to improve E-invoicing and Procure-to-Pay processes, drive financial value across the supply chain, and communicate dynamically. For more information, visit Transcepta.com .

About Capterra

Capterra helps organizations around the world find the right software for their needs. Founded in 1999, Capterra's global product footprint, verified user reviews backbone, independent research, and tailored comparison tools, provide more than five million in-market buyers with a confidence-building discovery experience every month. For more information, visit Capterra.com.

