Capterra Recognizes Uncommon Giving for Best Ease of Use and Best Value in Employee Engagement Software

CHARLESTON, S.C., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Uncommon Giving, a corporate social responsibility platform for companies of all sizes, today announced it has received Capterra recognition badges for Best Ease of Use and Best Value in the Employee Engagement Software category. Uncommon Giving enables companies to implement corporate social responsibility programs – including corporate giving, employee giving, donation matching and volunteering – quickly and easily on a single, unified platform.

Capterra, a Gartner Digital Markets Company, awards badges to software companies and SaaS providers whose products reach an average user review rating score greater than 4.5 within the submission period. Badges are awarded to the top 25% of companies in any given software category.

"Our goal is to make it as easy as possible for companies to deploy and maintain meaningful social impact programs and give back to their communities," said Andy Howell, CEO of Uncommon Giving. "The recognition by Capterra for Best Value and Best Ease of Use in the employee engagement software category validates we are making progress toward that goal, and we are pleased to see the enthusiasm of our clients reflected in our Capterra reviews."

Uncommon Giving is an easy-to-use, self-service platform that delivers a unique framework empowering organizations of all sizes to accelerate the many benefits of social impact programs – including improvements in employee engagement, customer loyalty and revenue growth. The focus is on driving impact to the nonprofit community, the employee experience, and corporate culture.

Companies looking for tips on getting started with corporate social responsibility are encouraged to download Uncommon Giving's free guide: Making an Impact: Effective Giving and Volunteering Strategies for Companies of All Sizes.

About Capterra

Capterra is the #1 destination for organizations to find the right software and services. Our marketplace spans 90,000+ solutions across 1,300 software types, 50,000+ service providers, and offers access to over 2 million verified reviews—helping organizations save time, increase productivity, and accelerate their growth.

About Uncommon Giving

Uncommon Giving is a corporate giving and volunteering platform that supports corporate social responsibility initiatives and helps businesses improve employee engagement, inspire brand loyalty and boost revenues – all while doing more good in the world. The Uncommon Giving platform enables corporate giving, employee giving, volunteering and other corporate social responsibility programs with less overhead than traditional solutions. The intuitive platform and fun-to-use, full-function mobile app enable companies of all sizes to quickly deploy a social impact program, engage employees, measure results and evolve the program for sustainable success. Visit uncommongiving.com.

Press Contact:

Bradley Martin, 844.844.2938, http://uncommongiving.com

SOURCE Uncommon Giving