Capti Launches First-of-its-kind, Game-led Smart Bike

Unlike other at-home fitness machines, Capti delivers two bikes in one, making it the most versatile bike on the market. With patent-pending Smart Ride™ technology, the bike morphs from a road bike with dynamic steering, shifting and terrain adaptive resistance to a studio bike with locked handlebars and fixed pedals. Capti has mirrored exactly what it's like to ride a bike outside with its Terrain Adaptive Resistance™, which causes the bike to interact with the environment users ride through to simulate real-life riding. The smart bike reads and reacts to users' rides 50 times per second, dynamically adjusting to each ride while immersive content brings back the joy and freedom of riding your bike.

"The growing convergence of gaming and fitness shows that consumers are looking for fun and engaging ways to level up their workouts," said Jeff Veldhuizen, CEO of Capti. "With traditional connected fitness devices, users are fully aware that they are taking a workout class, making exercise feel like a chore. The beauty of Capti is that it gets you fit by accident. Users can opt to ride through snow-capped mountains, or play fun coin capturing games. Capti makes fitness feel like play for the modern fitness household."

Utilizing the Unreal Engine from Epic Games , Capti's content platform delivers high-performance 3D video game-level graphics that leap off the screen and pull users in. The bike features 50 maps, 20,000 feet of elevation, and 350+ miles of stunning graphics with new content added regularly. For those who crave variety in their fitness routines, Capti also includes a multitude of workout styles, such as virtual cycling, HIIT games, heart rate training, and studio cycling classes.

Capti will retail for $3,495 and is available now for an introductory price of $2,495. The monthly subscription cost is $34 per month. White glove delivery is available across the country.

For additional information, or to pre-order Capti, please visit: https://capti.co/ .

About Capti:

Capti is the game-changing smart bike from Interactive Fitness Holdings that delivers adventure, exploration, and discovery through virtual worlds. On a mission to make exercise fun, Capti's workouts are individual-led, game-inspired, and community-driven, making it the most progressive interactive fitness experience on the market. With dynamic steering and patent-pending technology, the smart bike automatically adjusts to the terrain users ride through. Capti dynamically reads and reacts to users' rides 50 times per second, while immersive content brings back the joy and freedom of riding your bike. To learn more, visit https://capti.co/ .

