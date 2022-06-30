Captioning and Subtitling Solution Market Size to Reach USD 476.9 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.7% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Captioning and Subtitling Solutions Market is segmented by Type - Cloud, On-premises, by Application - Corporate, Government, Broadcast, Content Producers, Education, Others. Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Software Category.

The global Captioning and Subtitling Solution market size is projected to reach USD 476.9 Million by 2028, from USD 282 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2022-2028.

Major Factors Driving The Growth of The Captioning and Subtitling Solutions Market are

The rise in media streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime and the surging popularity of video content will boost the growth of the market.

Technological developments and the advent of the creator economy will fuel the growth of the market. Moreover, the rapid use of captions and subtitles in online education will drive the growth of the Captioning and Subtitling Solutions Market.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GLOBAL CAPTIONING AND SUBTITLING SOLUTIONS MARKET

Video content is booming. Media streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon prime have increased the demand for captioning and subtitling solutions globally. Various broadcasting and regulatory bodies have made closed captioning mandatory for television programs. Subtitles make the recording clear and crisp. Another benefit is accessibility. People who can't hear can view high-quality content and understand what's happening easily. The engagement metrics are boosted significantly. These factors will drive the Captioning and Subtitling Solutions Market growth during the forecast period.

The Captioning and Subtitling Solutions Market will be impacted positively by the growing trend of production companies and video service providers who are looking to globalize their content. AI and ML technologies reduce caption costs and increase efficiency by instantly recognizing and translating speech into text. Advanced quality control tools streamline the creation process by synchronizing audio and subtitles of different languages.

A plethora of opportunities has opened up for content creators thanks to the advent of social media and web 2.0. Youtube attracts a major chunk of online viewers. Lakhs of videos are being uploaded with captions every single day. Subtitles improve social reach and induce better responses while captions help viewers comprehend the subject of the content. It also caters to the needs of people who watch without sound. Moreover closed captions provide readable text files that search engine spiders can crawl to rank better on the search results page. Such factors will drive the growth prospects of the Captioning and Subtitling Solutions Market in the coming years.

Many students suffer from learning disabilities and struggle with certain languages. The most engaging and fun way to improve their foundational skills is by making them watch closed-captioned and subtitled television shows or series. Captions clarify what is being said in scenarios where the speaker has an accent or technical terms are used. It is also helpful in situations involving muffled audio and background noise. This in turn will push the Captioning and Subtitling Solutions Market ahead in the subsequent years.

CAPTIONING AND SUBTITLING SOLUTIONS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on region, North America is expected to hold the largest Captioning and Solutions Market share with a share of over 60%, as the USA has the largest global export quantity and all major manufacturers in the region. China and Europe, both have a share over 25 percent.

Based on Application, Broadcast is expected to hold the largest Captioning and Solution Market share globally with a share of about 30%, due to its rising investment and widespread usage.

Based on product type, the cloud segment is expected to hold the largest Captioning and Solutions Market share globally with a share of over 90%.

Global Captioning and Subtitling Solution key players include VITAC, IBM, ZOO Digital Group, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share of about 60%.

Market By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

