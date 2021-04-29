Captionmax Acquires National Captioning Canada to Grow Media Accessibility Services

Captionmax LLC (Captionmax) acquired Calgary, Alberta-based National Captioning Canada (NCC) on March 1, 2021. Tweet this

NCC was the pioneer in live closed captioning in Canada and is the largest provider of real-time captioning services based in Canada. It has proudly served Canadian broadcasters since the late 1980's and boasts the largest roster of the most skilled live captioners in the country.

Quote from Truck Morrison, CEO of Captionmax:

"We're proud to welcome NCC to our Captionmax family. NCC's story and values are much like ours, which makes us a great fit for each other. Together we will further our position as a leading full service, high security media accessibility company in North America. With our industry evolving quickly, we are well positioned to serve the growing media accessibility needs of all types of organizations."

Quote from Melina Nathanail, President of NCC:

"We're thrilled to be joining the Captionmax family. This transaction has allowed NCC to accelerate plans to expand capabilities in all areas of media accessibility and broaden its national footprint in live and prerecorded captioning. We have found the best possible match with Captionmax, a company with a similar history, shared values, technological expertise, and commitment to service excellence. We look forward to supporting our current and future customers in all their media accessibility needs, in Canada and beyond."



Captionmax: https://captionmax.com

Captionmax is a Minneapolis, Minnesota-based media accessibility company serving clients in media and entertainment, corporate, government, education industries. Captionmax has vastly grown its offerings since its founding in 1993. With its partner, National Captioning Canada, the company is one of the largest captioning companies in North America.

National Captioning Canada

Founded in 1988, National Captioning Canada (NCC) is the largest media accessibility company in Canada, working with all major Canadian broadcasters. Headquartered in Calgary, NCC merged with U.S.-based Captionmax in March 2021.

Captionmax Media Contact: Brigid Ling

[email protected]

651.269.3059

NCC Media Contact: Melina Nathanail

[email protected]

403.619.9227

SOURCE Captionmax

