Captis, LLC partners with Prodigo Solutions Inc. for eProcurement technology

Rand Ballard, Chief Customer Officer at Vizient, stated, "Prodigo provides a unique solution to help Captis members maximize their contract compliance, minimize variation and optimize disparate sourcing catalogs by integrating them into a single intuitive web based marketplace that integrates with your existing MMIS system to drive more savings and efficiency." Brenda Peterson, Vice President and General Manager of Captis went on to say, "Captis is increasingly looking for tools and technology that enable cost reduction and efficiencies. This is an example of a new process endorsed by our Business Development committee to bring forth new, non-bid contracts to our purchased services portfolio. This approach makes services available to our members in a very proactive manner."

"As a service provider to Captis, our goal is to offer potential contractual solutions to our members to assist with these needs. The purchased service agreement with Prodigo enables members to evaluate these solutions for assistance in achieving their strategic supply chain goals. We intend to develop other purchased service agreements for the benefit of our membership," said Jim Francis, Chair of Mayo Clinic Supply Chain Management.

ProdigoMarketplace simplifies the requisitioning process; giving supply chain organizations greater control to direct spend to the preferred source at the best price. Prodigo Marketplace helps influence each of the thousands of purchasing decisions being made every day across provider organizations resulting in an overall cost reduction for supplies, purchased services, IT and capital. By effectively driving contract utilization at the point-of-requisition, health systems are assured that the right items are being purchased from the right vendors at the right price.

ProdigoContracts works in concert Marketplace to drive the right price to the front end of the P2P workflow; increasing price accuracy across the supply chain and becomes the central hub for storing and managing all local and GPO contract documents, terms and pricing. Prodigo Contracts works in concert with Prodigo Marketplace to deliver increased contract utilization and better compliance. The result is greater recognition of negotiated cost savings, admin fees and rebates.

ProdigoXchange automates B2B commerce transactions with trading partners through EDI and other electronic protocols [XML, cXML]; integrating the transaction flow between providers and their trading partners. ProdigoXchange enforces transaction compliance with the contract price while scoring overall Vendor performance across the PO to Invoice lifecycle. Additionally, the tool helps teams see where the problems are, as they occur, so that they can efficiently take appropriate corrective action; eliminating costly manual processes in supply chain and finance groups.

Joe Mayernik, chairman of Prodigo welcomed the Captis members to the Prodigo user community. "Prodigo is pleased to partner with the highly respected members of Captis. These are the leaders driving transformational change in healthcare. At Prodigo, we are fully aligned with their objectives to improve cost, quality and outcomes. Each of our solutions are purpose-built for healthcare; driving cost out of the supply chain so Providers can focus more resources on patient care."

About Captis, LLC

Captis is a collaborative healthcare organization focused on delivering increased clinical effectiveness and economic efficiency. Since the organization was formed, Captis members have established proven processes that generate value by committing to collective decision-making. Captis is supported by two service providers, Mayo Clinic Supply Chain and Vizient. Please visit our website for more information about the company.

About Prodigo Solutions

Prodigo manages the nation's largest healthcare supply market data repository. With more than 11 million products and services under management, representing over $15 billion in annual transaction volume, our solutions resolve long-standing item master data management and point of service (POS) requisitioning challenges. By solving the data problem and delivering procurement controls to shape POS behavior, Prodigo is used to establish standards, enforce compliance and optimize contract utilization. Integral to the daily workflows of over 500,000 clinicians and deployed as a performance-extension to ERP, Prodigo is foundational to value-based, clinically integrated supply chains.

Media Contact: Ashby McGarry, 724-741-1907, amcgarry@prodigosolutions.com

SOURCE Prodigo Solutions

Related Links

https://www.prodigosolutions.com

