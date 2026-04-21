Captium Expands Integrations to Bring Apparatus Intelligence to the Fireground

Leveraging existing apparatus investments to deliver intelligence to the apparatus and on the firefighter

OCALA, Fla., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Captium, the connected data platform built for fire and emergency services, today announced expanded integrations that help departments unlock the value of data already generated by their apparatus. These integrations bring critical intelligence directly to the firefighter – without requiring a new truck or major fleet replacement.

With Captium, departments can securely stream data from existing apparatus into trusted third-party platforms, transforming information once locked inside the truck into actionable, real-time operational insights. The platform is designed for retrofit and rapid activation, enabling agencies to modernize faster and extract more value from the equipment they already own.

From Traditional Apparatus Management to a Smarter Fireground

For decades, apparatus data has played a limited role in fireground operations. Information was captured manually, reviewed after the call, or siloed within individual systems.

Captium integrates apparatus, pump, water, and response data with partner platforms, converting these inputs into shared real-time intelligence available at the apparatus and on the firefighter. This provides command officers with clearer visibility, and gives crews immediate confirmation without added distraction. Departments benefit from more accurate reporting, improved readiness, and safer operations.

Captium is designed to support predictive insights, proactive maintenance, and AI-driven decision support, enabling departments to anticipate issues and improve response. "The synergy between SAM, Captium, and HURST Jaws of Life extrication tools with Connect contributes to a unified vision where technology amplifies operations without overshadowing the human element," said Kirk McKinzie in a November 2025 Fire Apparatus article, "The Evolution of Firefighting Tools: A Perspective on Technology and Tradition."

He continued: "These technologies are crafted to enhance the capabilities of first responders, ensuring that as equipment evolves, they continue to elevate the efficiency of those on the front lines. This holistic approach to technology strives for innovations to enhance and support the critical human decisions vital to life-saving responses."

Captium's integration framework allows departments to add advanced applications without new antennas, hardware, or vehicle data plans. Using the Firelink® gateway, apparatus data is securely transmitted to the cloud, where Captium acts as a trusted data hub, routing approved information to vetted partner platforms. Departments control how data is shared by an individual truck or across the fleet.

Captium's integration architecture, enabled in partnership with Elevāt, is built to meet real-world fire service requirements, including enterprise-grade security, data privacy controls, and scalable delivery.

New and Expanded Partner Integrations

3AM Innovations (FLORIAN): Captium streams live apparatus data into FLORIAN, including pump pressure and system alerts. When equipped with SAM or SAM BOOST, water level and tank-source data are included. Combined with FLORIAN's personnel tracking, command gains a unified operational view.

Qwake: Working with SAM or SAM BOOST, Captium delivers live water flow and supply status directly into Qwake's command tablet and on-firefighter heads-up display, giving crews instant, color-coded confirmation in their line of sight.

Esri (ArcGIS): Apparatus and pump data streams into ArcGIS, allowing crews to view unit status alongside incidents, hydrants, and preplans in a single map view.

First Due: Captium automatically captures apparatus and pump activity to improve incident reporting, truck checks, and data accuracy while reducing manual entry.

Safety Cloud® by HAAS Alert: Captium sends location and chassis data to enhance roadway safety by delivering "Move Over" alerts to civilian navigation apps.

Captium is purpose-built for fire and emergency services, providing a single platform to manage readiness, response, and apparatus performance while extending the value of operational data across connected systems. As part of IDEX Fire & Safety, Captium continues to develop integrated, data-driven solutions for the modern fireground.

This technology is available now on trucks already in service.

To explore Captium integrations or learn how to connect existing systems, visit www.captiumconnect.com.

SOURCE IDEX Fire & Safety