Captiv Studios Unveils Houston's Largest Virtual Production Facility

HOUSTON, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Captiv Studios, the first virtual production and film studio of its kind in Houston, has officially opened its doors, setting a new standard for film production in one of the largest cities in the country. As the most advanced film studio in the region, Captiv Studios is poised to become a game-changer for filmmakers, brands, and agencies seeking cutting-edge technology and a top-tier production experience.

A New Era of Production in Houston

With its 10,000 square feet of air-conditioned studio space, state-of-the-art XR Stage, and massive pre-lit cyclorama, Captiv Studios offers a one-stop destination for creative professionals across industries. As virtual production becomes the future of filmmaking, Captiv Studios is proud to lead the charge, providing unmatched resources for any production need, from commercials and feature films to corporate videos and social media content.

"Houston is home to a hidden, but thriving creative industry, and we're excited to bring something entirely new to the table," said Sam Rossiello, Co-Founder of Captiv Studios. "With the size of our space and the advanced tech we offer, there's nothing else like this in the city. We're thrilled to give our filmmakers and creators access to tools they've never had before."

Bringing Hollywood-Level Tech to Texas

Captiv Studios' cutting-edge virtual production capabilities allow creators to combine physical and digital elements seamlessly, blending live-action with real-time visual effects. The studio's XR Stage is fully equipped for immersive, dynamic content creation, placing it on par with major studios in Los Angeles, New York, and Georgia.

More Than a Studio

Beyond providing high-end production spaces, Captiv Studios is also dedicated to fostering a creative community. The facility regularly hosts workshops, networking events, and collaborations with local universities to help drive Houston's creative industry forward.

Captiv Studios is proud to operate alongside its sister company, Captiv Creative, a full-service video production agency known for crafting creative and commercially-driven content for large brands, ad agencies, and production companies. Learn more about Captiv Creative at www.captivcreative.com .

About Captiv Studios

Captiv Studios is the largest virtual production and film studio in Houston, Texas. Offering a comprehensive range of services, including virtual production, gear rentals, and event hosting, Captiv Studios empowers creatives, brands, and agencies with the resources they need to bring their visions to life.

For more information, visit www.captivstudios.com or email [email protected].

